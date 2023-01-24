The Oregon Police Department seized a total of 18 firearms after arresting 35-year-old Oregon resident Vibhash Kumar, according to a press release from the agency. Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers were dispatched to East Richards Road in the Village of Oregon to investigate a man wearing sunglasses and standing on the sidewalk with a firearm at his side.

OREGON, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO