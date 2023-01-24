ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Boys swimming: Oregon falls to Badger West unbeaten McFarland, tops Stoughton

The Oregon boys swimming team lost a conference dual to Badger West unbeaten McFarland 105.5-64.5 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at McFarland High School. Oregon also defeated Stoughton 107-62 at the meet. “Overall, we hit many new PRs,” Oregon head coach Justin Sawran said. “We wanted the win, but McFarland has...
OREGON, WI
Police seize 18 firearms after arrest of Oregon resident

The Oregon Police Department seized a total of 18 firearms after arresting 35-year-old Oregon resident Vibhash Kumar, according to a press release from the agency. Around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers were dispatched to East Richards Road in the Village of Oregon to investigate a man wearing sunglasses and standing on the sidewalk with a firearm at his side.
OREGON, WI
League of Women Voters online forum is Feb. 9

The League of Women Voters of Dane County is hosting a virtual public issues forum, “Wisconsin Supreme Court: Why Your Vote Matters,” from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, online via zoom. The primary and general elections to select a new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice will take place Feb....
DANE COUNTY, WI
Fitchburg police arrest Oregon resident for eluding officers, OWI

Fitchburg police arrested 38-year-old Oregon resident Alexander Sandoval on Saturday, Jan. 21 after he attempted to elude police, according to a press release from the law enforcement agency. Around 5 p.m., officers were investigating a two-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road in Fitchburg. No one was...
FITCHBURG, WI
Boys hockey: High-scoring Andrew Jicha helps Oregon edge Monroe

Junior forward Andrew Jicha continued to shoot up the state’s scoring list and the Oregon boys hockey team slipped by Monroe to remain in third place in the Badger West Conference. The Panthers clipped Monroe 3-2 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Oregon Ice Arena. It marked the second...
MONROE, WI

