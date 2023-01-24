Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dade City Kumquat Festival Set To Take Place Again On January 28thGrant Piper NewsDade City, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Related
AOL Corp
South Carolina signee, local standout picked for McDonald’s All-American game
MiLaysia Fulwiley added another honor to her accomplished career — McDonald’s All-American. The Keenan High standout and South Carolina signee was one of the 24 girls picked for the nation’s top all-star game. The announcement was made during Tuesday’s edition of the “NBA Today” on ESPN. The game will be held in Houston on March 28 and televised on one of ESPN’s family of networks.
majorleaguefishing.com
MLF Toyota Series Southern Division Opener set for Harris Chain of Lakes
LEESBURG, Fla. – The Major League Fishing Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats will continue next week with the Southern Division opener in Leesburg, Florida, Feb. 1-3, the Toyota Series at the Harris Chain of Lakes . The three-day tournament, hosted by Visit Lake County, Florida, will feature a roster of the region’s best bass-fishing pros and Strike King Co-anglers competing for a top prize of up to $100,000 in the pro division and a new Phoenix 518 Pro boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury outboard motor in the co-angler division.
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
Storms move through Central Florida, temperatures to drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy downpours and some gusts of wind up to 35 mph are moving east toward metro Orlando by 10 p.m. to midnight, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Occasional lightning is possible, Terry said, in addition...
WESH
Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
Georgia Dawgs Getting A Florida License Plate
The University of Georgia will soon start to appear on Florida license plates, as its supporters have reached a presale benchmark for a specialty plate. Lawmakers have approved allowing specialty plates for the University of Georgia, the University of Alabama, and Auburn University – if
Capital Tacos to Open Lady Lake Location
Mr. Kerr simply stated that it will be “another year out” until it opens.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
City of Clermont to host Career Fair
In partnership with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and Career Source Central Florida, the City of Clermont is hosting a Career Fair. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 S. highway 27. In addition to...
click orlando
More than 5,000 Florida lotto winners flagged for potential DEO debt within a year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Lottery recently said over 5,000 winners “show(ed) potential outstanding state owed debt balance” within the last year. A public records request filed by WKMG-TV News 6 to the state lottery office shows that a total of 5,060 winners from Jan. 1, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023, owed money.
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
CREATE Conservatory Opens at Former Mini Golf Course
CREATE Conservatory, a non-profit private K-6 school that teaches STEM education through arts integration, celebrated the opening of their new location in Mount Dora on Monday. In June, the school signed a 3-year lease-to-own on the former Adventure Cove Miniature Golf Course which had been unoccupied for some time. After months of fundraising, permitting, extensive renovations, community clean-up events, and relentless hard work by a determined team, the teachers and students will finally move into their new home this week.
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
orangeobserver.com
Here We Grow Again
With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
WESH
Showers and a few storms tonight then much colder Thursday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Showers and a few storms tonight then much colder Thursday!
Comments / 1