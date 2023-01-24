Read full article on original website
‘Come on, bruh:’ Father tells judge he did nothing wrong after 3-year-old son shoots himself in head
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The father of a 3-year-old boy who shot himself in the head and is now facing several felony charges told a judge he didn’t think he did anything wrong in his first court appearance on Monday. According to family members, Amir Porter was visiting his...
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Ohio Mother and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Her Infant Son: ‘Many Broken Bones’
An Ohio woman and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly murdering her 8-month-old son. Records show that Savanna Dawson, 23, and Kyrios L. March Jr., 24, were booked Friday for murder into the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. As previously reported, cops in Columbus, Ohio, had been seeking them for...
Sobbing University of Alabama basketball star mouths ‘I love you’ as he is charged with shooting murder of woman
A basketball player at the University of Alabama sobbed as he was marched off campus by police after he was accused of shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.Darius Miles, 21, mouthed “I love you” to someone as he was led into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on Sunday night after his arrest, according to AL.com.Mr Miles has been charged with murder. It had just been announced a day before that Mr Miles would sit out the rest of the college basketball season due to an ankle injury. After his arrest, he was no longer on the team.“The University of Alabama’s utmost...
blavity.com
Alabama Firefighter Fired After Getting Tattoo On The Back Of Her Head, Her Superiors Disciplined For Defending Her
Kay’Ana Adams, an Alabama firefighter, was fired after the department determined that her tattoo violates its policy. According to WKRG, Adams worked at the Mobile Fire Department Maryvale station in Mobile, Alabama for nine months before she was fired.
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
blavity.com
Man Gets Hit By Car After Shooting And Killing A Wife And Mother Of 2 In North Carolina
A man who shot and killed a woman in North Carolina during the early hours of New Year’s Day was hit by a car soon after. The Charlotte Observer reports Vashon Juan Sigler, 48, has been in police custody since Jan. 1 for the murder of Yvette Walker, 32. According to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department on Jan. 10, he was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Woman killed because she refused to flirt with University of Alabama basketball star, victim’s mother claims
A woman was allegedly killed because she refused to flirt with a University of Alabama basketball star, the victim’s mother has claimed. Darius Miles, 21, has been removed from the team and charged with murder following the death of Jamea Jonae Harris, a 23-year-old mother. Michael Lynn Davis, 20, has also been charged with murder after the shooting that took place close to the university campus early on Sunday, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Mr Miles was the only individual involved in the shooting with connections to the University of Alabama, the authorities noted. The athletics department...
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Convicted Of Murdering Three 8-Year-Old Boys In An Alleged “Satanic Ritual” Wants New Forensic Testing To Prove He’s Innocent
Attorneys for the West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols is pushing the Arkansas Supreme Court to reexamine evidence from the 1993 murder of three 8-year-old boys to exonerate him of his conviction. Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were branded the West Memphis Three after they were convicted in 1994...
14-year-old girl arrested for killing 11-year-old boy in horror shooting in Dallas
A 14-year-old girl allegedly fatally shot an 11-year-old boy in an apartment complex in Dallas, authorities said.Dallas police said that they responded to a shooting on Sunday afternoon at Southern Oaks Apartments near Illinois Avenue and Interstate 45.“It appears to be a beef between two juveniles that led to a deadly outcome,” Dallas police spokesperson Sergeant Warren Mitchell was quoted as saying to ABC News.Preliminary investigations revealed that there was a fight between two female juveniles prior to the shooting.According to the police, it appeared that one of the girls pulled out a gun and fired at the other...
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her Toddlers
Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24.Photo byTwitter. Vickie Simmons, 25, Shandell Harris, 30, and Trukita Scott, 24 are three women who have been in a relationship with Carl Monty Watts Jr.
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Woman, 76, shot dead terminally ill husband at hospital after they made murder-suicide pact, police say
A Florida woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband in his hospital room after the couple made a murder-suicide pact, police say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at Advent Health Hospital around midday Saturday, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. They arrived to find 76-year-old Ellen Gilland confined in her husband’s room after having shot her husband, 77-year-old Jerry Gilland. A three-hour standoff ensued before negotiators convinced Ms Gilland to come out and surrender, police said. She was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. At her...
buzzfeednews.com
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
Florida Mom Killed, 7-Year-Old in Hospital After Family Feud Shootout
The shooting happened as a result of an argument between her boyfriend and ex-partner, according to police.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
After Sheriff Declines to Prosecute, DA Files Charges Against Swim Instructor in Drowning Death of 4-Year-Old Boy
Prosecutors in Georgia have decided to pursue criminal charges against an instructor who oversaw a swimming lesson where a 4-year-old boy drowned this past June. Authorities announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Lexie Tenhuisen on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of young Israel Scott.
Three-year-old boy was ‘assaulted’ by step-mother prior to death, trial told
A fatal “assault” on a three-year-old boy by his stepmother left him with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain, a court heard.Leila Borrington, 23, stands accused of murdering three-year-old Harvey Borrington at her home in Jacksdale, near Nottingham, in August 2021, after previously claiming that he died after falling backwards off a sofa.But giving evidence at the resumed trial on Friday, Dr Sarah Dickson, a consultant paediatrician, told Nottingham Crown Court that the fatal injuries – including a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain – were a result of inflicted blunt force trauma.Jonas Hankin KC,...
