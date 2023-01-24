Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23
Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
FORECAST: Sunshine in the metro; light snow in the mountains
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. Avery County Schools: Due to hazardous travel conditions throughout the county, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY today, Thursday, Jan. 26. Use extreme caution if traveling this morning.
tribpapers.com
Continuing Water Outage & the Latest
Asheville – ‘Twas the season to be jolly, and, judging from public comment at the Asheville City Council meeting, there were no hard feelings. Mayor Esther Manheimer even recalled there was no fighting or throwing things amongst all the employees yanked away from their families to work and work hard over their Christmas holiday. Angst was only a memory, spoken of repeatedly with heartfelt commiseration and apologies from City Manager Debra Campbell.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system
Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
WLOS.com
Could Asheville's water outage have been avoided? Some question system's maintenance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's been 95 years since Asheville's first water treatment plant began piping water into homes and businesses across the city. Some say that aging infrastructure and a lack of maintenance through the decades is to blame for the recent water crisis. However, the city's water...
Mountain Xpress
Transforming our local food system to feed the region
It’s been nearly three years since the worst shortages triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic ended, but specific food items still periodically become hard to get or even vanish from local grocery shelves. For the last month, for example, the Sam’s Club on Patton Avenue has limited customers to two bags of Taylor Farms romaine lettuce, as unseasonably high temperatures and crop diseases in California have triggered lettuce shortages across the country. And in a June 2022 survey conducted by PwC Global, a high percentage of American respondents reported having been unable to purchase a product due to shortages in stores.
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
WLOS.com
Code Purple locations in Asheville area need volunteers as freezing nights continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at ABCCM’s Transformation Village, one of the Code Purple locations that ABCCM runs, said they need more volunteers. Code Purple goes into effect when the weather is set to drop below freezing so those who normally refuse shelters have a place to get out of the cold.
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners special meeting notice
Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting to hold a legislative work session with members of the Buncombe County local delegation to the General Assembly in order to publicly discuss the Board of Commissioners’ Legislative Agenda for 2023. This Special Meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 115 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28803 in Burghley B Room.
Mountain Xpress
Board of Commissioners joins City Council to hear strategies to address homelessness
The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-, and long-term priorities for the Buncombe County community.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
Mountain Xpress
Volunteers needed for Regional Aging Advisory Council
Land of Sky Regional Council Area Agency on Aging is looking for new members to join their Regional Aging Advisory Council. Members will need to be able to join bimonthly meetings on the second Thursdays from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. This advisory board helps to manage and guide the Area Agency on Aging’s work in the four-county region (Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and Transylvania). Currently we have vacancies in all four counties. If you are interested in learning more contact LeeAnne Tucker at 828.251.7436 or at leeanne@landofsky.org.
Mountain Xpress
Public Montessori school to open in August
When the Asheville City Board of Education voted in December 2021 to close Asheville Primary School, “it was like the floor dropped out from under me,” says Brittany Wager. Her two sons attended the public Montessori school in West Asheville, and she says they benefited enormously from Montessori learning.
theurbannews.com
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
Comments / 0