Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Friday 1/27/23

Code Purple is in effect for Friday, 1/27/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 27° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 16° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

FORECAST: Sunshine in the metro; light snow in the mountains

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app. Avery County Schools: Due to hazardous travel conditions throughout the county, the Avery County School System will be CLOSED with an OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY today, Thursday, Jan. 26. Use extreme caution if traveling this morning.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

Continuing Water Outage & the Latest

Asheville – ‘Twas the season to be jolly, and, judging from public comment at the Asheville City Council meeting, there were no hard feelings. Mayor Esther Manheimer even recalled there was no fighting or throwing things amongst all the employees yanked away from their families to work and work hard over their Christmas holiday. Angst was only a memory, spoken of repeatedly with heartfelt commiseration and apologies from City Manager Debra Campbell.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville joins Buncombe County surveillance system

Even as the Asheville Police Department wrestles with staffing shortages, it’s finding a way to get more eyes on the city’s streets. An agreement between Asheville and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, approved by City Council in a 4-1 vote Jan. 24, will allow the APD to use a county-operated camera network to monitor the public.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Transforming our local food system to feed the region

It’s been nearly three years since the worst shortages triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic ended, but specific food items still periodically become hard to get or even vanish from local grocery shelves. For the last month, for example, the Sam’s Club on Patton Avenue has limited customers to two bags of Taylor Farms romaine lettuce, as unseasonably high temperatures and crop diseases in California have triggered lettuce shortages across the country. And in a June 2022 survey conducted by PwC Global, a high percentage of American respondents reported having been unable to purchase a product due to shortages in stores.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina

Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County Board of Commissioners special meeting notice

Notice is hereby given that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has called a special meeting to hold a legislative work session with members of the Buncombe County local delegation to the General Assembly in order to publicly discuss the Board of Commissioners’ Legislative Agenda for 2023. This Special Meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel located at 115 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28803 in Burghley B Room.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Board of Commissioners joins City Council to hear strategies to address homelessness

The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners joined the Asheville City Council to hear the National Association to End Homelessness’ (NAEH’s) recommendations to end unsheltered homelessness. Together with the Dogwood Health Trust, Asheville Homeless Initiative Advisory Council, and other public and private partners, NAEH leaders walked through short-, medium-, and long-term priorities for the Buncombe County community.
ASHEVILLE, NC
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina

Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday January 25, 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ011-013-014-016>020-022>024-032>035-045- 260000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Giles-Pulaski-Montgomery- Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt- Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst-Campbell- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Pearisburg, Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Stuart,. Rocky Mount, Bedford, Amherst, and Lynchburg. 448 PM EST Wed Jan 25 2023.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Volunteers needed for Regional Aging Advisory Council

Land of Sky Regional Council Area Agency on Aging is looking for new members to join their Regional Aging Advisory Council. Members will need to be able to join bimonthly meetings on the second Thursdays from 10:00a.m.-12:00p.m. This advisory board helps to manage and guide the Area Agency on Aging’s work in the four-county region (Buncombe, Henderson, Madison, and Transylvania). Currently we have vacancies in all four counties. If you are interested in learning more contact LeeAnne Tucker at 828.251.7436 or at leeanne@landofsky.org.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Public Montessori school to open in August

When the Asheville City Board of Education voted in December 2021 to close Asheville Primary School, “it was like the floor dropped out from under me,” says Brittany Wager. Her two sons attended the public Montessori school in West Asheville, and she says they benefited enormously from Montessori learning.
theurbannews.com

Do You Receive FNS Benefits?

Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

