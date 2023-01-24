Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
Idaho’s largest solar project is now operating
Duke Energy's renewables development division announced the commercial operation of a 120 MW project in Twin Falls County, Idaho, touted as the state's largest to date. The Jackpot Solar project is Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions' first utility-scale project in the state. The plant will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of roughly 24,000 homes.
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
idahobusinessreview.com
Commercial trucks should pay their share to use the roads
Our association has long supported equity when it comes to road usage taxes imposed on commercial trucks. Commercial vehicles in Idaho make up 12% of all miles driven annually in the state of Idaho and support 43% of the fuel tax collected for roads. The current state fuel tax is $0.32 per gallon of diesel ...
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
Sparklight Sneakily Raises Internet Costs for Boise Residents
If there is one word everyone in the Treasure Valley and beyond has to be tired of by now, it is "Inflation". Most people can't even explain what inflation is. Others use it as an excuse for everything. The only other "I-word" that rivals the anger could be "Inversion"--but we haven't felt that one yet this year. Let's just act like it doesn't exist for now.
inlander.com
Idaho Freedom Foundation president Hoffman's heart is in Idaho — but his house is in Spokane County
You can debate whether the first words out of Wayne Hoffman's Aug. 24, 2022, livestream were a screw-up or an outright lie. But you can't debate that what he said was false. "Hey, welcome everybody to another Hoff Time Report," Hoffman said. "I'm live, in, uh, North Idaho..." He's the...
cpmpawprints.org
The Murders of the four Idaho University Students
November 13, 2022 was the night of the 4 murders in the State of Idaho. The victims are Kylee Goncalves, she was 21 years old, born in Rathdrum, Idaho. Madison Mogen she was also 21 years old, born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Xana Kernodle, 20 years old, born in Post Falls, Idaho. Ethan Chapin is also 20 years old, born in Mount Vernon, Washington. More than 6 weeks after the four University of Idaho students were mysteriously stabbed to death in a house near the Moscow, Idaho, campus, a suspect was identified, named Bryan Kohberger and was taken into custody. Kohberger was identified as the person who committed this horrible crime, the police identified him because of his white Hyundai Elantra which was seen in a surveillance video after the murders. The Moscow police department said that Bryan Kohberger went by the victim’s house three times, before entering the area a fourth time at 4:04 a.m. Kohbergers phone showed that he was heading to Moscow before the murders, his phone was off from 2:47 a.m to 4:48 a.m, the affidavit said that ‘’is consistent with Kohberger attempting to conceal his location during the quadruple homicide.’’ Kohbergers phone records indicate that he went back to the house after 9 a.m., just five hours after the homicide murders; this is based on what the affidavit showed. The victims were stabbed multiple times, some of them had defensive wounds, and there was no sign of sexual assault, police said. Kohberger is facing four counts of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of three women and one man.
Idaho Department of Lands buys 18,000 acres in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It was a deal the Idaho Department of Lands couldn't refuse, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. When the state had a chance to bid on almost 18,050 acres of timberland spread across the five northern counties, officials didn't hesitate. “Adding an additional 18,000 acres of...
idahoednews.org
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came into the limelight when attendees at...
Five Places in Idaho that Look Like Another World
Idaho is unique and has a lot to see for one state. From the panhandle to the southern boarder the gem state varies greatly in landscape and visuals. Check out some of the most unique, beautiful, awe inspiring landscapes and places that look like they are in another world entirely.
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
KXL
Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle
Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Moose Shot and Killed After Charging Man in Idaho Residential Area
It doesn't take long to live in Idaho to find out how dangerous moose can be. Everyone that lives here seems to have a story about moose, and typically everyone knows someone that has been charged by one or almost charged by one. They are known to not be the nicest animals and can be extremely aggressive. While they typically will stick to certain areas and away from people, they can wander at times to residential areas, and that is where things become frightening and unpredictable. These large aggressive animals in a neighborhood can be dangerous, and how to deal with them isn't easy. Some may get scared and run away from the people, but other times they will charge and that seems to be the case this winter as a few different stories have shown.
WINTER STORM WATCHES DECLARED: Big snowstorm to hit East Idaho starting Thursday evening
A major winter storm is forecast to hammer East Idaho starting Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for East Idaho in anticipation of the storm and the foot of snow it could dump on much of the region. The storm is expected to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through at least Saturday afternoon. ...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0