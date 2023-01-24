ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Democrats introduce bill repealing abortion ban

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Four Michigan lawmakers have come together to introduce a bill that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban.

Sen. Erika Geiss introduced Senate Bill 2, which repeals Michigan’s now-unenforceable abortion ban from 1931, earlier this year as part of six bill package that Senate leadership identified as priority legislation.

“Changing these statutes this term is a must, not only because it’s the clearest direction voters gave us in November, but because it’s basic decency to recognize the financial demands that we are currently experiencing are significantly different than those of previous decades,” said Sen. Geiss. “This is not only a reproductive health issue, but also an economic issue.”

The bill package to protect Michigander’s reproductive rights includes:

  • Senate Bill 37, which would update the code of criminal procedure and was introduced by Sen. Rosemary Bayer.
  • Senate Bill 38, which would update the corrections code and was introduced by Sen. Stephanie Chang.
  • Senate Bill 39, which repeals Section 14 of 1931 PA 328 that criminalizes providing an abortion and was introduced by Sen. Sarah Anthony.
