Nebraska State

Outsider.com

Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake

Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
AccuWeather

Weather pattern outlook through February

A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
mensjournal.com

Re-Introducing Filson: The Original Rugged Outfitter For Over 120 Years

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. America is a land of promise....
agupdate.com

Lieberts battling equipment challenges in mid-January

GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The winter feeding and calving season is not without its challenges, including the occasional breakdown of equipment. After repairing frozen pumps in some of his equipment after the extreme cold temperatures around Christmas, rancher Richard Liebert had a new challenge in mid-January. “The shift lever...
agupdate.com

Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
BILLINGS, MT
agupdate.com

Beets change their taste

MADISON, Wis. — Irwin Goldman has spent much of his career de-beeting the beet. A horticulture professor at the University of Wisconsin-Department of Horticulture, he focuses on breeding onions, carrots and beets in his lab. Carrots and onions are just fine, he says, but beets take priority for him because he's the only person in the nation who's working on breeding the plant.
MADISON, WI
agupdate.com

Plan now to beat summer pasture slump

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Winter is the time for livestock producers to prepare pastures for drought, says University of Missouri Extension state forage specialist Harley Naumann in a news release. Drought is now the rule rather than the exception in Missouri, Naumann says. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, somewhere...
MISSOURI STATE
agupdate.com

Farmers need rain to stay afloat, economist says

The agricultural sector is on good financial footing, but there are a lot of challenges facing producers in the new year. Strong commodity prices are holding up the agricultural economy in many parts of the country, but experts from the Kansas City Federal Reserve say producers in their district need some consistent rainfall in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
agupdate.com

Crop insurance essential in face of extreme weather

December drove home a harsh reality to many people all across the nation. When the weather gets nasty, it can get be downright miserable just about everywhere. The snow cyclone bomb Elliot, stretched from the Mountain West to the East Coast and down into the Gulf Coast states. While a storm this size is rare, they are becoming more frequent. Adverse weather is a variable, which all farmers and ranchers know they will have to account for.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Auction Calendar - January 27, 2023

1 BigIron Auctions/Mickey Gottsch Retirement, Online Auction. 1 BigIron Auctions/Allyn Remmers Retirement, Online Auction. 1 BigIron Auctions/Wenninghoff’s Inc., Online Auction. 1 BigIron Auctions/Sitzman Farms, Online Auction. 1 BigIron Auctions/Dale Pueppke, Online Auction. 1 BigIron Auctions/Joshua Just, Online Auction. 1 BigIron Auctions/Mark Nordhues, Online Auction. 1 BigIron Auctions/Arlyn Werner, Online...
KANSAS STATE
agupdate.com

Hardings busy in January with marketing, bull sale

MCHENRY, N.D. – The winter weather was unseasonably mild through the first half of January in the east central region of the state, but since temperatures didn’t rise above freezing, heavy snow was still hanging around at the Harding ranch. The milder weather, however, has helped Logan and...
MCHENRY, IL
agupdate.com

Ag careers attract attention at Gordon-Rushville FFA

After getting back on their feet after a 30-inch snowfall closed school for a full week in December followed by holiday break, FFA members at Gordon-Rushville High School in Gordon, Nebraska have several exciting projects starting up again. The chapter has a geothermal greenhouse and their agricultural business is in-progress....
GORDON, NE
agupdate.com

3 questions with a cattle nutritionist and veterinarian

When you were a kid, would your parents remind you (daily) to take your vitamins? Like they were important to your upbringing, they’re important for your herd, too. For about 35 years, Chris Cassady, PhD, technical sales field manager at BioZyme, and his family have raised Angus cattle in Illinois. They sell seedstock, bulls and a lot of show heifers.
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

Calving gets started at Beckers Angus in Pine County

ASKOV, Minn. – The weather isn’t giving any time off this year to east central Minnesota farmers like those at Beckers Angus. Temperatures well below zero and record snowfall in December and early January finally gave way to comfortable temperatures of 10-20 degrees. But then, the temps climbed...
PINE COUNTY, MN

