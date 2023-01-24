December drove home a harsh reality to many people all across the nation. When the weather gets nasty, it can get be downright miserable just about everywhere. The snow cyclone bomb Elliot, stretched from the Mountain West to the East Coast and down into the Gulf Coast states. While a storm this size is rare, they are becoming more frequent. Adverse weather is a variable, which all farmers and ranchers know they will have to account for.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO