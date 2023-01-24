Read full article on original website
2 deputies struck by gunfire in Winsted identified
WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the two deputies who were struck by gunfire when they tried to serve someone an arrest warrant earlier this week. The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz had responded to a residence on Pheasant Run at about 11:30 a.m. that day.Investigators say the two were fired upon after they entered the premises; they then retreated and were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.In the meantime, police waited for hours outside a residence they believed the suspect to be inside. After hours of no response, police used a robot to go inside the house and found him dead. That person's identity has yet to be released.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is in charge of investigating the incident.
Officer shot in White Bear Lake; 33-year-old man taken into custody
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- An officer was shot overnight, and people in the surrounding neighborhood were evacuated from their homes.Officers responded to the Lakewood Hills Apartments on Karth Road at around 10 p.m. They say that the suspect shot the officer three times in the midsection. He was taken to the hospital. The officer was not named but was described as a "veteran officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department."Police were eventually able to arrest the suspect, but only after several hours of attempts to get him to leave the apartment. He was described as a 33-year-old man...
kduz.com
Standoff in Winsted Ends/Suspect Found Dead
A standoff at a home in Winsted that began with two McLeod County Deputies being hit with gunfire around noon Monday ended hours later after the suspect was found dead in a bedroom. The incident began when deputies were serving a warrant on the suspect and he fired on the...
Minnesota police officer shot by suspect involved in hours-long standoff that ended with robot tear gas
A Minnesota police officer was shot on Tuesday night while attempting to make an arrest, but is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.
18-year-old charged in fatal Minneapolis bus stop shooting
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old from Minneapolis has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened near a bus stop last month.The shooting happened Dec. 21 near Nicollet Avenue South and 24th Street East around 12:45 p.m. When officers arrived at the intersection, they found a man on the sidewalk with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died of his injury. He was later identified as 31-year-old Derrick Luke Harding-Reyes.Police say the victim and the shooter had a conversation. Video showed the suspect shooting Harding-Reyes in the head before fleeing. Officers used a K-9 to follow his path for several blocks.Investigators say...
Update: Man Dead, 2 Deputies Hurt in McLeod County
WINSTED (AP) - Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies. in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home. to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers. sent a robot...
Surgery Required for Police Officer Shot During Arrest in Minnesota
White Bear Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A police officer was shot during an arrest in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. A news release from the White Bear Lake Police Department indicates officers attempted to arrest a subject in the area of an apartment complex near Maplewood mall around 10 p.m. Gunfire then rang out during the arrest.
Vehicle Tampering in Waite Park, A Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police are reporting a couple of thefts from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the reports indicate tampering which includes things thrown about the vehicle but in some cases items were not taken. She says these reports are from Willow Pond Drive and Sunwood Park Lane in Waite Park.
Man in 40s dies in Minneapolis shooting
A man in his 40s has died after a shooting in north Minneapolis Tuesday. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a ShotSpotter report just after noon and 911 calls for gunfire in the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. Officers arrived to find the victim unconscious with life-threatening gunshot wounds....
fox9.com
Safety of Lyndale intersection questioned after woman seriously hurt in crash
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Nearly two weeks after a hit-and-run in Minneapolis that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, investigators have yet to find the driver responsible. The crash happened on Jan. 16 around 12:30 a.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and 26th Street West. Police believe the woman was standing...
swnewsmedia.com
A recent suspicious activity call led to an arrest — how often does this happen?
A 911 caller reporting suspicious activity on Dec. 24 led to the arrest of a South St. Paul man who had over 30 pieces of stolen mail and various drugs and paraphernalia in his pockets, as well as a fully loaded 9mm handgun. Suspicious activity is the second highest type...
18-year-old charged with murder in south Minneapolis bus stop killing
An 18-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Derrick L. Harding-Reyes at a bus stop in south Minneapolis last month. Jose Cippirno Dominguez was charged Tuesday with one count of 2nd-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 21 shooting at the bus shelter near the intersection of 24th Street South and Nicollet Avenue South, at the north end of Eat Street.
Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target
A suspect allegedly broke into the Uptown Target early Monday morning and set a garbage can on fire, according to authorities. Officers were called to the Target Express store, located at 1300 W. Lake St., at 3:49 a.m. on a report of a break-in. Fire crews saw smoke coming from...
Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report
WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.A nearby daycare was evacuated using an armored vehicle and a tactical team to get the children somewhere safe.Deputies are asking neighbors in the area to find somewhere else to stay for the night as the situation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: North Mankato man strangled dog with makeshift garrote
A North Mankato man is accused of strangling his dog to death with a makeshift garrote. Lloyd Samuel Mason, 44, was charged last week with felony animal torture in Nicollet County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Mason used a robe tie as a ligature that he wrapped around his...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
School bus driver runs over 6-year-old's legs, leaves Brooklyn Park crash scene
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 6-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday afternoon in a hit-and-run involving a school bus.Brooklyn Park police say the child's lower extremities were run over after the child was dropped off in a parking lot on the 8700 block of Edinbrook Crossing. The bus driver initially left the scene, but police later found the bus and the driver. In speaking with the driver, officers learned that they were unaware the bus had struck the child.There were no other children on the bus at the time.The boy is being treated at the hospital, and the injuries are not life threatening, police say. The incident is under investigation.
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robbery
David Devore Harris is pictured on the right. Deshawn Terrell Johnson is pictured on the left.Photo byApple Valley Police Department. APPLE VALLEY: According to a press release by the Apple Valley Police Department, around 9:15 PM on January 23, 2023, Apple Valley Police responded to the report of an armed robbery at Tobacco Valley located at the 7500 block of 148th Street West in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Burnsville High School student killed in crash involving 15-year-old driver
Tire tracks and footprints in the snow mark the scene of a fatal crash in the median on E. Burnsville Parkway near Portland Avenue. Submitted photo. A teenager was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville shortly after midnight Wednesday, authorities have confirmed. Police Capt. Matt Smith...
