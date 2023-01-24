WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities have identified the two deputies who were struck by gunfire when they tried to serve someone an arrest warrant earlier this week. The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz had responded to a residence on Pheasant Run at about 11:30 a.m. that day.Investigators say the two were fired upon after they entered the premises; they then retreated and were taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.In the meantime, police waited for hours outside a residence they believed the suspect to be inside. After hours of no response, police used a robot to go inside the house and found him dead. That person's identity has yet to be released.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is in charge of investigating the incident.

WINSTED, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO