Alex Murdaugh murder trial witness testimony highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The trial began today with testimony from the first responders. It began with the very first officer to respond to the Murdaugh murder crime scene, Sergeant Daniel Greene with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. Greene was questioned by prosecutors about Murdaugh and how he acted when...
Judge likely to hear pre-trial motion on motive in Alex Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — As the Colleton County Courthouse reopens Wednesday, Judge Clifton Newman may hear a pre-trial motion brought by Alex Murdaugh’s defense team regarding the state’s declaration that Murdaugh’s motive for killing his wife Maggie and his younger son Paul was to gain a continuance of a motion to compel discovery in a civil case.
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Alex Murdaugh cried at his murder trial but appeared dry-eyed at the crime scene after his family was killed, sheriff's sergeant testifies
Alex Murdaugh, once a high-profile South Carolina lawyer, is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021.
Here's what we learned during opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — On Wednesday, jurors were selected and attorneys made opening statements in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina lawyer charged with killing his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman began Wednesday’s session by whittling the pool of 122 possible jurors down to a pool...
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Murdaugh has claimed that he found his family members dead, but prosecutors alleged that he killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle.
Security is tight at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's a tight ship operation in Walterboro, South Carolina, this week at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Security is of utmost importance when dealing with a nationally spotlighted double homicide court trial. There's been a 24/7 security presence at the courthouse these past three days of...
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
First day of testimony begins in Alex Murdaugh trial with statements from first responders and a set of footprints
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial began with first responders testifying what they saw when they arrived to the crime scene and the 911 call of Murdaugh asking for help. The day also saw Murdaugh get emotional multiple times, visibly...
Here's what happened on day two of the Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Jury screening continued Tuesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is charged with the murder of his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. Many jurors were dismissed for already forming an opinion on the case. Some of the potential jurors included a woman...
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
Walterboro locals react to large media coverage of Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – On a normal day, the city of Walterboro is quiet and quaint with just a few thousand people calling it home, but the next few weeks will be anything but normal as the Alex Murdaugh murder trial gets underway The Colleton County Courthouse and surrounding areas of the city were swarmed […]
Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon. Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury...
Up to 1,500 more visitors are expected to visit Walterboro during the Murdaugh murder trial. Here's what hotels are expecting.
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Day two of the Murdaugh double murder trial has ended. Jury selection will be wrapping up soon, which means that more visitors are expected to come to Walterboro. With more people coming in from out of town, we checked in with nearby hotels to see how locals were preparing.
Student charged after bringing loaded gun to school in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A student at the Lowcountry Acceleration Academy is facing charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department. Zhyleke Johnson, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and carrying weapons...
Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro
WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
Murdaugh murder trial: Timeline of events
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is the defendant, accused of shooting them at the family’s property in Colleton County. The double-murder charge isn’t the only crime...
Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
NCPD: Restaurant employee charged with stealing from cash register
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from a Ladson barbeque restaurant. On January 9, an officer with the North Charleston Police Department responded to Slaughter House BBQ after an employee reportedly stole money from the restaurant’s cash register, according to a report. A restaurant operator told police that thefts […]
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured. On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd. WPD reported significant damage to the ATM. Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
