Colleton County, SC

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro

WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
Murdaugh murder trial: Timeline of events

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The murder trial in the deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh is set to begin on Monday. Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is the defendant, accused of shooting them at the family’s property in Colleton County. The double-murder charge isn’t the only crime...
Food trucks fuel journalists covering Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – An army of journalists and trial watchers have descended on the small town of Walterboro as Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial continues. The disbarred attorney is accused of murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at […]
Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
