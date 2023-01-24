Governor Shapiro Signs Executive Order, Creating New Office of Transformation and Opportunity to Spur Economic Growth, Create Jobs, and Foster Innovation in Pennsylvania

Read full article on original website
bctv.org
Shapiro Signs Executive Order Creating Office of Transformation and Opportunity
Office To Spur Economic Growth, Create Jobs, and Foster Innovation in Pennsylvania. Shapiro signs executive order creating Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity and Economic Development Strategy Group to Lead Efforts to Recruit & Retain Businesses and Workers. HARRISBURG, PA – Tuesday, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing...
pa.gov
ICYMI: Governor Josh Shapiro Joins Fox News to Discuss Public Safety, Creating Jobs and Economic Opportunity in Pennsylvania
“What we are prioritizing here in Pennsylvania, is your skills, your knowledge, your ability to do the job…That’s a fundamental freedom – a real freedom that I talked about on the campaign trail, I talked about in my inaugural address, and I’m going to keep on pursuing as Governor, the real freedom to achieve success here in the Commonwealth.”
pahomepage.com
Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program
Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are proposing changes to Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program. Parents rally to keep Nescopeck Elementary School …. Parents rally to keep Nescopeck Elementary School open. How...
Pennsylvania Auditor General questions property tax increases for 12 school districts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor released an audit of 12 school districts across the commonwealth, uncovering a legal practice where districts are raising their local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their General Funds. “These districts represent a cross-section of Pennsylvania – from wealthier to poorer tax […]
abc27.com
Grant application opening for Pennsylvania recreation projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted. The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay...
Shapiro signs order on new office of transformation
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order establishing the Pennsylvania Office of Transformation and Opportunity within the Governor’s Office and the Economic Development Strategy Group. This newly created office will be a one-stop-shop for businesses looking to grow and will work to aggressively reignite Pennsylvania’s economy – fostering innovation, supporting transformational […]
Tax caps leave many Pennsylvania municipalities with few ways to raise revenue
Pennsylvania municipalities that lack home rule charters are unable to increase a variety of taxes beyond limits set by a state law from the 1960s, according to a new report.
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act (ACA) market conduct examination.” The PID […]
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
Western PA school districts, state auditor general clash over scathing tax audit
A 160-page report from the State Auditor General accuses 12 school districts, including North Allegheny and Canon-McMillan, of raising taxes without voters’ approval while stockpiling money in their reserves. The Auditor General said while this practice is, in fact, legal, it’s not transparent. Strong words were spoken by...
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s top advisors will be instrumental in helping him deliver on campaign promises like raising the minimum wage and cracking down on illegal guns.
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
(The Center Square) – A dozen school districts in Pennsylvania exploited a legal loophole to raise millions of dollars in new taxes on the public without putting it to a referendum. In the process, they’ve hidden hundreds of millions of dollars in reserve funds that could cover school costs without raising taxes. The state auditor has warned that there are potentially more school districts who have done the same. ...
How Pa. homeowners can apply for mortgage and utility assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
Thousands of Pa. homeowners feel stuck in a high-stakes game of telephone with their homes, vital utilities on the line
Backlogs and bottlenecks have dragged out wait times for a $350 million Pennsylvania mortgage relief program. Almost a year after it launched, the Pennsylvania Homeowner Assistance Fund (PAHAF) is overwhelmed by demand,
Pennsylvania is one of the worst-ranked in tobacco usage
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania has a reputation for being home to many people who smoke and the American Lung Association is saying the commonwealth is not doing enough to change that. The Lung Association compiles a yearly report about tobacco control. The report just out Wednesday reveals Pennsylvania is among the states with […]
Are Pa.’s cities among America’s ‘dirtiest’? A study found out
Are any of Pennsylvania’s cities among the country’s filthiest?. According to a new study, kind of. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly still No. 3 ‘Bed Bug City’ in U.S.: Orkin. LawnStarter took a look at the United States’ 200 biggest cities to find which were 2023′s dirtiest. They did this by first setting down four main categories — “Pollution;” “Living Conditions;” “Infrastructure;” and “Consumer Satisfaction” — before weighing each location across metrics such as “Median Air Quality;” “Share of Homes with Signs of Cockroaches;” and “Rating of State Waste Regulations and Measures.”
No Democratic Bench? Josh Shapiro and Wes Moore Are Ready To Step Up
The inaugurations in Pennsylvania and Maryland this month introduced Democrats to their future.
