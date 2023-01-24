Read full article on original website
retrofitmagazine.com
Mule-Hide Products Names National Business Development Manager
Mule-Hide Products Co. Inc., manufacturer of low-slope roofing systems and products, has promoted Kyle Stavish to national business development manager. Stavish joined Mule-Hide Products in 2017 as territory manager for Upstate New York and was promoted to national training manager in 2021. In his new role, Stavish will lead the...
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda to step down and become chairman
Koji Sato of Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, will take over for Akio Toyoda as CEO of Toyota. Why is Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda stepping down? What is Toyota Crown 2023?
Carscoops
Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division
Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
retrofitmagazine.com
Caleffi North America Promotes Vice President of Sales
Caleffi North America is proud to announce the promotion of Roger Corrente to vice president of sales. In 2007, Corrente began his career at Caleffi as a regional sales manager, focusing on the development and support of manufacturers’ representatives and distribution networks in the northeast United States and eastern Canada. Since then, he has taken on increasingly greater responsibilities, most recently serving as national sales director.
csengineermag.com
MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP
Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based methodology for quantifying the...
retrofitmagazine.com
Armstrong World Industries Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek
Armstrong World Industries Inc. has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2023 by Newsweek magazine. AWI was ranked No. 76 out of 500 companies and No. 4 in the capital goods category that included more than 40 companies. “This prestigious award recognizes the progress we have...
retrofitmagazine.com
Karndean Designflooring Celebrates 50 Years in Business
In 2023, Karndean Designflooring celebrates 50 years in business with continued product innovation and style creation in the luxury vinyl tile market. At the 2023 Surfaces show the company aims to showcase decades of industry leadership and market trends through a booth designed to celebrate five decades of success. “It...
retrofitmagazine.com
Wege Prize Adds Two Expert Judges
Wege Prize has announced the addition of two experts of diverse backgrounds to join the international panel of judges for the worldwide student competition for sustainable and circular innovation. The new judges include sustainability journalist Deonna Anderson, formerly of GreenBiz, as well as the renowned former professor and consultant in agriculture and natural resources, Braj Singh.
conceptcarz.com
Honda to Make Organizational Changes to Further Accelerate Electrification Business and Realize New Value Creation
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that the company will make organizational and operational changes, effective April 1, 2023, as it continues working toward the fulfillment of its vision to serve people worldwide with the 'joy of expanding their life's potential' in the areas of mobility and people's daily lives.
technode.global
Indonesian manufacturing startup Imajin receives seed funding led by East Ventures
Imajin, a manufacturing startup based in Tangerang, Indonesia, announced Wednesday that it has secured seed funding led by East Ventures, along with the participation of 500 SEA, Init 6, as well as other investors and angel investors. In a statement, Imajin said it will allocate this funding to develop its...
retrofitmagazine.com
National Institute of Building Sciences Delves into Social Equity in the U.S. Built Environment Workforce
The National Institute of Building Sciences recently convened 30 building industry executives to discuss social equity and goals to steer the future of the U.S. built environment workforce. NIBS is partnering with Avenue M Group to conduct a biannual survey of the building industry to take the pulse on where...
3printr.com
Accumold invests in additive micro manufacturing
Accumold, the well-known microform manufacturer, has announced a further investment in its additive micro manufacturing (AM) capabilities, having just completed the purchase of a second Fabrica 2.0 machine from Nano Dimension. Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing & Customer Strategy at Accumold says, “We have invested in micro-AM, more specifically the Fabrica...
retrofitmagazine.com
PERC to Present Energy for Everyone Hero Award at IBS
Across the nation, propane is helping construction professionals build and design more sustainable and resilient homes. Bill Owens is one of these builders that is utilizing propane to accomplish great things to improve his community and be on the forefront of the green building movement. To celebrate Owens, the Propane...
electrek.co
REE Automotive taps Microvast as battery supplier to its modular EV platforms
REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, but has additional offices in the UK and Germany that will soon be joined by a new US headquarters planned for Austin, Texas. REE specializes in developing and manufacturing modular battery EV platforms for B2B transactions that are...
BBC
Meetings planned over ceramics industry technology
Meetings with ministers will take place to see what extra support may be offered to develop ceramic technologies and protect pottery industry jobs. The sector in Staffordshire, which has dealt with the rising price of energy, has been investing in new technology to improve efficiency. Some firms are also looking...
pgjonline.com
18th Pipeline Technology Conference Promotes the Development of Young Talent in the Pipeline Industry
(P&GJ) — The 18th Pipeline Technology Conference (ptc) is set to take place in Berlin from May 8-11, 2023. Europe's premier address for pipeline industry professionals will offer a look into the pipeline future, with a broad range of 1-day seminars, panel discussions, technical sessions, operator round-tables, award ceremonies and social events.
electrek.co
VinFast combines US and Canadian business operations into VinFast North America
Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast has announced that its business and management operations in Canada will now work alongside an HQ established in the US to form VinFast North America. By combining its businesses into one cohesive unit, VinFast North America hopes to increase efficiency – a factor the company has already been recognized for through its massive expansion in a short amount of time.
demolitionandrecycling.media
More North American expansion for EvoQuip
Terex brand EvoQuip has continued its expansion into North America with the appointment of a distributor for the province of Saskatchewan in Canada. Redhead Equipment will sell the Northern Ireland-based manufacturer’s range of crushing and screening equipment in the province, while its factory-trained technicians will provide parts, service and warranty support for the region.
