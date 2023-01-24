ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

retrofitmagazine.com

Mule-Hide Products Names National Business Development Manager

Mule-Hide Products Co. Inc., manufacturer of low-slope roofing systems and products, has promoted Kyle Stavish to national business development manager. Stavish joined Mule-Hide Products in 2017 as territory manager for Upstate New York and was promoted to national training manager in 2021. In his new role, Stavish will lead the...
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Carscoops

Honda To Accelerate Electrification Push By Creating A New Dedicated Division

Honda announced today that it will “further accelerate” its electrification push by creating a new division in April. It also announced organizational changes to how it runs its business on a global scale. The Japanese automaker announced today that it will create a new Electrification Business Development Operations...
retrofitmagazine.com

Caleffi North America Promotes Vice President of Sales

Caleffi North America is proud to announce the promotion of Roger Corrente to vice president of sales. In 2007, Corrente began his career at Caleffi as a regional sales manager, focusing on the development and support of manufacturers’ representatives and distribution networks in the northeast United States and eastern Canada. Since then, he has taken on increasingly greater responsibilities, most recently serving as national sales director.
csengineermag.com

MICRODESK, A SYMETRI COMPANY, ANNOUNCES EXPANDED SUSTAINABILITY CAPABILITIES WITH ONE CLICK LCA GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Microdesk, a leading provider of BIM, Virtual Design & Construction (VDC) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) services, announces a new partnership with One Click LCA, the world’s leading construction Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) software provider. Building LCA is a science-based methodology for quantifying the...
retrofitmagazine.com

Karndean Designflooring Celebrates 50 Years in Business

In 2023, Karndean Designflooring celebrates 50 years in business with continued product innovation and style creation in the luxury vinyl tile market. At the 2023 Surfaces show the company aims to showcase decades of industry leadership and market trends through a booth designed to celebrate five decades of success. “It...
retrofitmagazine.com

Wege Prize Adds Two Expert Judges

Wege Prize has announced the addition of two experts of diverse backgrounds to join the international panel of judges for the worldwide student competition for sustainable and circular innovation. The new judges include sustainability journalist Deonna Anderson, formerly of GreenBiz, as well as the renowned former professor and consultant in agriculture and natural resources, Braj Singh.
MICHIGAN STATE
technode.global

Indonesian manufacturing startup Imajin receives seed funding led by East Ventures

Imajin, a manufacturing startup based in Tangerang, Indonesia, announced Wednesday that it has secured seed funding led by East Ventures, along with the participation of 500 SEA, Init 6, as well as other investors and angel investors. In a statement, Imajin said it will allocate this funding to develop its...
3printr.com

Accumold invests in additive micro manufacturing

Accumold, the well-known microform manufacturer, has announced a further investment in its additive micro manufacturing (AM) capabilities, having just completed the purchase of a second Fabrica 2.0 machine from Nano Dimension. Aaron Johnson, VP Marketing & Customer Strategy at Accumold says, “We have invested in micro-AM, more specifically the Fabrica...
retrofitmagazine.com

PERC to Present Energy for Everyone Hero Award at IBS

Across the nation, propane is helping construction professionals build and design more sustainable and resilient homes. Bill Owens is one of these builders that is utilizing propane to accomplish great things to improve his community and be on the forefront of the green building movement. To celebrate Owens, the Propane...
LAS VEGAS, NV
electrek.co

REE Automotive taps Microvast as battery supplier to its modular EV platforms

REE Automotive ($REE) is an e-mobility solutions company headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, but has additional offices in the UK and Germany that will soon be joined by a new US headquarters planned for Austin, Texas. REE specializes in developing and manufacturing modular battery EV platforms for B2B transactions that are...
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Meetings planned over ceramics industry technology

Meetings with ministers will take place to see what extra support may be offered to develop ceramic technologies and protect pottery industry jobs. The sector in Staffordshire, which has dealt with the rising price of energy, has been investing in new technology to improve efficiency. Some firms are also looking...
electrek.co

VinFast combines US and Canadian business operations into VinFast North America

Vietnamese EV automaker VinFast has announced that its business and management operations in Canada will now work alongside an HQ established in the US to form VinFast North America. By combining its businesses into one cohesive unit, VinFast North America hopes to increase efficiency – a factor the company has already been recognized for through its massive expansion in a short amount of time.
demolitionandrecycling.media

More North American expansion for EvoQuip

Terex brand EvoQuip has continued its expansion into North America with the appointment of a distributor for the province of Saskatchewan in Canada. Redhead Equipment will sell the Northern Ireland-based manufacturer’s range of crushing and screening equipment in the province, while its factory-trained technicians will provide parts, service and warranty support for the region.

