Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Related
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Shawn Wooden serves as a role model for young Black men and women
(WTNH) – Black History Month begins on Wednesday. It’s a time to learn and reflect. The former Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden has served as a role model for young Black men and women. Watch the video above for the full segment.
These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey
The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
Colorful $4 Million New York Home Looks Like The 90s Puked Up A 60’s Diner
Just because a house might be selling for almost 4 million dollars in New York State doesn't mean that it's nice on the eyes. Out near Long Island is North Woodmere New York. There is a home selling currently for $3,999,000. You would think with a price tag like that, the house look look stunning. Well, it might be stunning to some, but others might think that the interior decorator threw up their 90s and 60s lunches. However, despite it's looks, it has a ton of features:
WTNH.com
Conn. officials react to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage. The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body camera footage and street surveillance footage of the violent arrest in what the Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis described as a “disregard for a human being.”
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Tom Goldenberg running for New Haven mayor
(WTNH) – We continue our look at the 2023 city and town municipal races across Connecticut. Last week we had the mayor of New Haven and now we are speaking to one of his challengers. Tom Goldenberg is taking on Mayor Justin Elicker. Watch the video above for the...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Gubernatorial candidate hired by the Lamont administration
(WTNH) – Remember the Gubernatorial race? Ned Lamont, Bob Stefanowski and Rob Hotaling. Hotaling just got a job with the Lamont administration. It seems that everyone was so impressed with Hotaling during the campaign and debates that they’re brining him on board as Deputy Commissioner of Economic and Community Development.
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DMV offering classic plates for cars 20 years or older
(WTNH) – If you think the 2000 Buick Lesabre is a car that deserves a Connecticut classic license plate, the folks at DMV won’t argue with you. Whether it’s a Buick or a Bentley, as long as your car is 20 years or older, you can get a classic plate.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year
(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
KITV.com
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
Puerto Rico's southern region fights for cleaner air, water
SALINAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Shuttered windows are a permanent fixture in Salinas, an industrial town on Puerto Rico’s southeast coast that is considered one of the U.S. territory’s most contaminated regions. For years, toxic ash and noxious chemicals from coal-fired and thermoelectric power plants...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Commissioner of Revenue Services discusses tax season
(WTNH) – It is the end of January and that means it’s tax season. The income tax in Connecticut ranges from 3% to just under 7% depending on how much you earn and your filing status. The Commissioner of Revenue Services, Mark Boughton, is in charge of collecting...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: Lamont continues to roll out proposals to end gun violence
(WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont continues to roll out his legislative proposals for the 2023 session. Last week, there was a lot of focus on ending gun violence and strengthening gun laws to prevent mass shootings in Connecticut. Among the proposals are banning the open carry of firearms, banning...
WTNH.com
Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera
(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, strong winds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm is bringing strong winds and flooding rains to many island communities, and forecasters say the threat of flash flooding will continue through Monday. A flood watch for the state remains in effect, while Oahu is also under a flood advisory. A wind advisory is...
Comments / 0