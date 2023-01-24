ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WIBX 950

Colorful $4 Million New York Home Looks Like The 90s Puked Up A 60’s Diner

Just because a house might be selling for almost 4 million dollars in New York State doesn't mean that it's nice on the eyes. Out near Long Island is North Woodmere New York. There is a home selling currently for $3,999,000. You would think with a price tag like that, the house look look stunning. Well, it might be stunning to some, but others might think that the interior decorator threw up their 90s and 60s lunches. However, despite it's looks, it has a ton of features:
WTNH.com

Conn. officials react to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage. The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body camera footage and street surveillance footage of the violent arrest in what the Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis described as a “disregard for a human being.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year

(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Puerto Rico's southern region fights for cleaner air, water

SALINAS, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Shuttered windows are a permanent fixture in Salinas, an industrial town on Puerto Rico’s southeast coast that is considered one of the U.S. territory’s most contaminated regions. For years, toxic ash and noxious chemicals from coal-fired and thermoelectric power plants...
WTNH.com

Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera

(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera. The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.
COLORADO STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Winter storm batters state with drenching rains, strong winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A winter storm is bringing strong winds and flooding rains to many island communities, and forecasters say the threat of flash flooding will continue through Monday. A flood watch for the state remains in effect, while Oahu is also under a flood advisory. A wind advisory is...
HAWAII STATE

