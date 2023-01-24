Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
wach.com
Multiple students charged after fight at Richland Northeast High
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Seven Richland Northeast High School students have been charged following a fight on school property Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, a School Resource Officer was called to the scene in response to a fight during the school's afternoon activity period. Investigators...
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killed extradited back to South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man who has been accused of killing the mother of his child and then taking his daughter several states away has been brought back to South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said that Antar Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on...
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
Ex-Lexington County cadet charged in crash that left man with traumatic brain injury
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have charged a former Lexington County Sheriff's Department cadet in a crash that officers say left a man with a traumatic brain injury. Officers say 43-year-old Robert Barth Garofalo is charged with felony DUI. He was booked at the Richland County Detention Center. According...
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the victim of a homicide in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. According to officials, the shooting occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023. “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters fighting a mobile home fire in Pelion
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters are still fighting an early morning fire at a single wide mobile home in Pelion. Authorities say they have a water shuttle operation to help extinguish the fire. Officials haven’t said if anyone is inside or if there are any injuries...
wach.com
Man accused of killing mother of his child brought back to Midlands
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The man accused of killing an Orangeburg County mother and fleeing the state with their six-year-old daughter has been brought back to South Carolina. Orangeburg County authorities say Antar Jeter was extradited to Orangeburg County from Virginia on Tuesday. The 47-year-old was arrested in...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner identifies homicide victim from R&B’s Bar & Grill incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the victim of a homicide. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive at R&B’s Bar & Grill around 3:10 a.m., on January 22. Coroner Rutherford says the victim is identified as 38...
columbiabusinessreport.com
South Carolina woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud
A South Carolina woman has been found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud. Diana B. Jordan and accomplices were arrested for the fraud in 2015 but trial was delayed because of the pandemic and not held until Jan. 11, according to a news release. Jordan was charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of making a false statement, or misrepresentation. A jury found her guilty on all counts, according to the release.
WIS-TV
Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel. Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard. There were no...
coladaily.com
Richland County coroner identifies victim shot dead at R&B’s Bar & Grill
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of the victim who died after being shot at R&B’s Bar & Grill early Sunday morning around 3:10 a.m. According to Rutherford, the victim is identified as Patrick L. Johnson, 38, of Columbia. Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident,...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for 21 year-old wanted for petit larceny
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is searching for the location of 21 year-old Sedrick Evans after he was seen in a video taking money from a business’ register. He is charged with petit larceny. Authorities say the incident occurred on November 18, 2021 at Love’s Truck...
WRDW-TV
1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
abccolumbia.com
Two male suspects wanted by Columbia Police for armed robbery, kidnapping
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police are looking for two male suspects who are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping and assault on Jan. 20 at Alcott Drive. The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, say officials. The male victim in the case is recovering after...
wach.com
Columbia native identified as victim in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County officials have identified the victim of a single car crash in the Greenbriar, SC area. Officials say the victim, 57-year-old Stacy Fuller, died after a car he was in overturned and struck several trees before catching fire. The incident took place on Rion Road. Fuller was sitting in the back passenger side at the time of the incident.
wach.com
3 juveniles charged after shooting at moving vehicle in Winnsboro
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Fairfield County deputies have arrested three juveniles for intentionally shooting a vehicle, and striking a nearby home in the process. Officials said the three produced guns and shot at a vehicle as it was driving near the intersection of Columbia Rd. and 2nd Street in the Winnsboro area.
WYFF4.com
SC man in car with drugs arrested after parking in spot without disability permit, police say
IRMO, S.C. — (Above video is the Tuesday morning headlines.) A South Carolina man who illegally parked in a space designed for people with disabilities was taken into custody for more than a parking offense, police said Tuesday. Police in the town of Irmo, about 12 miles southeast of...
iheart.com
Lexington Students Charged Over Alleged Text Message Threats
(Lexington, SC) - Two middle school students in Lexington are accused of making threats against other students. The Carolina Springs Middle School students are accused of using an app to create a fake phone number to use when directly texting threats to others. Both students accused of making threats are...
