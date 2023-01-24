Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Related
Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?
There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
Flint Is Not Exclusive To Michigan – 12 Other USA Cities Named Flint
Flint, Michigan is unique, but its name is not. Did you know there are 12 other cities in the United States named Flint? It's true. If you enjoy road trips with a purpose - you may want to set your sights on visiting every Flint in America. Chances are coney...
Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade
It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV
In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
Fan Favorites: 16 Flint Area Spots With The Best Ranch Dressing
Sometimes condiments graduate to "beverage" status... where you like it so much; you'd drink it from the serving cup... or with a straw. Many of Genesee County's 20+ favorite restaurants serve homemade ranch or a really strong knockoff. Who serves the best homemade ranch dressing in Genesee County, MI?. We...
Michigan High School Principal Shares Hilarious Look at What Really Happens on a Snow Day
What really happens at school when there's a snow day? Davison High School Principal Jerry Piger gives us a hilarious look behind the scenes when he has the building all to himself. With most schools in Mid-Michigan closed Wednesday (1/25) because of bad weather, Piger was able to make the...
Grand Blanc’s Mintor Manor is All You Thought It Was and More
I have literally driven past this home for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Grand Blanc it was that "cool' house everyone was curious about. What did it look like inside? What would it be like to live there?. I'm talking about the stylish modern home on...
Hinder To Play Genesee County Fair August 2023
Year after year the Genesee County Fair brings live music to Michigan. This year will be no different. It was just announced today that Hinder will be playing the Genesee County Fair on Saturday, August 26th. The awesome thing about the annual fair, is one pass gets you in to all seven grandstand events.
Yay or Nay? Detroit Distillery Offers Paczki and Horseradish Vodkas
Paczki Day just got real throughout Michigan with these flavored vodkas. The vodka game has been forever changed with these flavors from Detroit City Distillery. Ahead of "Paczki Day," a.k.a. Fat Tuesday, which falls on February 21st of this year, Detroit City Distillery is offering two very uniquely flavored vodkas.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Michigan Teen Wins $613,000 on a Lottery Ticket She Got as a Christmas Present
Imagine winning over $600,000 on a lottery ticket you got for Christmas. It happened to a 19-year-old Michigan woman who says the gift was from a friend. The Detroit woman says she was out with a friend when he decided to give her an early Christmas present. The gift was a Lucky 7's Fast Cash ticket and it turned out to be a winner.
Flint Back To The Bricks Dust Em’ Off Car Show – What You Need To Know
The annual Back to the Bricks car event in Flint is more than just one week of classic cars. There are quite a few events leading up to the main event, including the Dust Em' Off Car Show. You do not have to be a classic car owner to enjoy...
Shinedown and Three Days Grace to Kick Off 2023 Tour in Saginaw
Get ready Saginaw, Shinedown and Three Days Grace are coming to The Dow Event Center. Michigan will get the first taste of "The Revolutions Live" tour featuring Shinedown, Three Days Grace, and From Ashes to New when it rolls through Saginaw this spring. Shinedown's 2023 tour will officially kick off...
What Does The Pink ‘X’ And Ribbon Mean On Grand Blanc Road Trees?
Driving down Grand Blanc Road over the weekend, I noticed several trees painted with pink "X" markings and wrapped in pink ribbon. It looked too random to be for a cause. Why are trees along Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc Township marked with pink spray paint?. At first, I...
Popular Genesee County Bike Shop Changes Owners After 45+ Years
A popular Genesee County bike shop has announced a change in ownership. The cycling community in Genesee County is very familiar with the name Assenmacher Bicycle Company. The locally-owned bike shop has been in business in the area since 1977. However, this morning the family announced a change in ownership.
Flint Councilwoman Calls Non-Voters ‘Janky’ In Viral Video”
A Flint councilwoman is facing criticism over a video she posted in which she calls out non-voters in the city of Flint. It is not so much the fact that councilwoman Ladel Lewis called out people who do not vote, but that she called them 'Janky'. As you will see...
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You
There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
Lincoln Park Man Killed After Shooting at Police Chopper
A Lincoln Park man is dead after opening fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday (Jan 24) evening. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the 33-year-old man first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then with a long rifle he started shooting at it. The man was shooting from the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue. They were being fired upon from the second story of the home.
Shinedown Book 2023 U.S. Tour With Three Days Grace + From Ashes to New
There should be some great rock 'n' roll and a little bit of friendly chart-watching rivalry this spring when Shinedown hit the road with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New. The chart-topping rockers Shinedown just announced their "The Revolutions Live" trek which will kick off on April 3...
