Flint, MI

Why Is Popular Spectacular Spudz Leaving Flint Farmer’s Market?

There's a reason super-fans of the Flint Farmer's Market absolutely love it. Take a look inside, here. So many local start-up restaurants, businesses and long-time family-run shops are there for all of us, under one roof. Let's take a look at one of those businesses growing, so much... It's time to get its own storefront.
FLINT, MI
Flint’s MCC Celebrates 100 Years, Prahl Center Gets $25M Upgrade

It's undeniable the impact Mott Community College and the Mott Foundation have had on moving Flint and area residents forward in their education and lives. The Foundation has donated millions of dollars to see our beloved city grow toward its full potential. Now, as MCC turns 100 years old in 2023, the college will upgrade one of its long-time buildings.
FLINT, MI
Longtime Detroit TV News Anchor Announces Retirement From WXYZ-TV

In the broadcasting business, 35 years is a very, very long time, and a legendary TV broadcaster who has been with WXYZ-TV since 1988 is calling it quits. Dave LewAllen joined Channel 7 all those years ago and Wednesday (1/25) - the 35th anniversary of his first day at the station - he announced his retirement. According to the station's website, LewAllen joined WXYZ as a sports reporter before shifting to the news division 15 years later.
DETROIT, MI
Hinder To Play Genesee County Fair August 2023

Year after year the Genesee County Fair brings live music to Michigan. This year will be no different. It was just announced today that Hinder will be playing the Genesee County Fair on Saturday, August 26th. The awesome thing about the annual fair, is one pass gets you in to all seven grandstand events.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You

There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
DETROIT, MI
Lincoln Park Man Killed After Shooting at Police Chopper

A Lincoln Park man is dead after opening fire on a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday (Jan 24) evening. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the 33-year-old man first flashed a laser at the helicopter, then with a long rifle he started shooting at it. The man was shooting from the 12850 block of Terry Street near Tyler Avenue. They were being fired upon from the second story of the home.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
