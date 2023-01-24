A Columbus woman accused of stealing a car with 5-month-old twins inside last month and setting off a national search will remain in jail pending a trial on federal trial. Nalah T. Jackson, 24, waived her right to a detention hearing Wednesday and U.S. District Magistrate Judge Kimberly A. Jolson ordered Jackson to be held in federal custody until her trial on two counts of kidnapping a minor. If Jackson is convicted of the counts as charged, she faces 20 years to life in prison on each count.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO