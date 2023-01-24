ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Connecticut Public

Politics chat: Will Congress consider police reform?

President Biden yesterday issued a statement of condolence to the family of Tyre Nichols, as well as the Memphis community. He talked about delivering change and accountability, as well as the need to, quote, "advance meaningful reforms." But what exactly does that mean? And is it an actual deliverable at this point? We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
MEMPHIS, TN
Connecticut Public

Trump takes his 2024 campaign to S.C., where his support isn't what it once was

Former President Donald Trump will take his 2024 campaign on the road this weekend with a rally in South Carolina. Now, he easily carried that state in 2016 and 2020. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolinian and one of Trump's closest allies, is expected to support Trump. But Trump's political fortunes in the Palmetto State are not a sure thing. Other state leaders are noncommittal, and a couple may even run against him. Here to talk more about this is Dave Wilson. He is president of the Palmetto Family Council. That is an influential evangelical group in South Carolina. Dave Wilson, welcome.
Connecticut Public

What Biden's new immigration policies mean for the United States — and Latin America

After years of record apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is trying a tougher approach. And while there's been a lot of criticism of this approach, immigration authorities say it's working so far. That's according to preliminary data released last week, which show a sharp decline in the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally in recent weeks. We're going to take a closer look now at what's happening on both sides of the border with NPR's Eyder Peralta, who is based in Mexico City.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

Biden says solid economic growth data proves his recovery plan is working

President Biden says a solid economic growth rate, 2.9% in the fourth quarter, proves that his recovery plan is working. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Look, we're moving in the right direction. Now we've got to protect those gains. We've got to protect those gains that our policies have generated. Protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Connecticut Public

Trump, Meta and misinformation

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Vivian Schiller, executive director of Aspen Digital, about Meta's decision to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Connecticut Public

Border officials crack down on attempts to bring eggs into the U.S.

Whether it's toilet paper during the pandemic or cheaper gas or, most recently, eggs, when goods become scarce or expensive here in the U.S., many people cross the border to shop in Mexico. But it is illegal to bring eggs from Mexico into the United States. As KTEP's Angela Kocherga reports, Customs and Border Protection officials have been cracking down.
EL PASO, TX
Connecticut Public

Jerusalem synagogue attacked as violence intensifies in Israeli-occupied West Bank

Israel says a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem as worshippers were marking the Shabbat, one of the most serious attacks on Israelis in years. This comes as violence is intensifying quickly. Yesterday, Israeli troops carried out the deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in years, leaving several militants and a woman dead.
Connecticut Public

Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence

There's violence in the Middle East this weekend. Today, a shooting in Jerusalem - Israeli police say a 13-year-old Palestinian wounded two people. Last night, a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem. And the day before that, Israeli military killed nine Palestinians during a raid on suspected militants. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us from Tel Aviv. Daniel, thanks for being with us.
Connecticut Public

Policing experts condemn Memphis officers after the release of Tyre Nichols footage

Once again, the family of a Black man killed by police is in mourning. And Americans must grapple with how he came to die after being stopped for alleged reckless driving. Four videos were released last night in Memphis showing the detention, the pursuit and the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers, also Black, on January 7. Mr. Nichols later died of his injuries. He was 29 years old. NPR's Martin Kaste covers law enforcement and joins us. And Martin, we're going to be talking about those videos, and they are distressing, and the material is extremely sensitive. We're going to include a short excerpt of violent audio from them. What do these videos show?
MEMPHIS, TN
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
