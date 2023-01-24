Read full article on original website
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Nancy Pelosi & other Lawmakers found excuses not to pass trading ban. They delayed & delayed, now Republicans run House
Former Speaker Pelosi and other Lawmakers always found excuses not to pass a stock trading ban. They kept delaying and delaying knowing that members of Congress shouldn't trade. Now, Republicans are set to enact on that.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is Ridiculed After Her Proposed Amendment Loses by 418 Votes to 14 in Bipartisan Defeat
On January 26, the House of Representatives voted on an amendment proposed by Georgia's most controversial and divisive Republican - Marjorie Taylor-Greene. The proposal was intended to prevent the Biden Administration from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Politics chat: Will Congress consider police reform?
President Biden yesterday issued a statement of condolence to the family of Tyre Nichols, as well as the Memphis community. He talked about delivering change and accountability, as well as the need to, quote, "advance meaningful reforms." But what exactly does that mean? And is it an actual deliverable at this point? We're joined now by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
House Democrats' new leader Jeffries vows not to 'go off the cliff' on debt ceiling
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the new leader of House Democrats, insists the looming national debt crisis will be resolved without his party submitting to demands by Republicans who want to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for their support in raising the debt ceiling. "There is a difference between a...
Week in politics: Why Biden changed his mind on Ukraine; Trump's waning influence
We turn now to the conflict in Ukraine. President Biden says the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks there to help the Ukrainian army defend itself against Russia's invasion. The Abrams is considered the best and most sophisticated tank in the world. NPR's senior political editor Domenico Montanaro joins us. Domenico, thanks so much for being with us.
Trump takes his 2024 campaign to S.C., where his support isn't what it once was
Former President Donald Trump will take his 2024 campaign on the road this weekend with a rally in South Carolina. Now, he easily carried that state in 2016 and 2020. And Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolinian and one of Trump's closest allies, is expected to support Trump. But Trump's political fortunes in the Palmetto State are not a sure thing. Other state leaders are noncommittal, and a couple may even run against him. Here to talk more about this is Dave Wilson. He is president of the Palmetto Family Council. That is an influential evangelical group in South Carolina. Dave Wilson, welcome.
What Biden's new immigration policies mean for the United States — and Latin America
After years of record apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is trying a tougher approach. And while there's been a lot of criticism of this approach, immigration authorities say it's working so far. That's according to preliminary data released last week, which show a sharp decline in the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally in recent weeks. We're going to take a closer look now at what's happening on both sides of the border with NPR's Eyder Peralta, who is based in Mexico City.
Biden says solid economic growth data proves his recovery plan is working
President Biden says a solid economic growth rate, 2.9% in the fourth quarter, proves that his recovery plan is working. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Look, we're moving in the right direction. Now we've got to protect those gains. We've got to protect those gains that our policies have generated. Protect them from the MAGA Republicans in the House of Representatives.
Newly released video of the attack on Paul Pelosi shows a struggle for a hammer
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool...
Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen on Tyre Nichols killing
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen about the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers.
Trump, Meta and misinformation
NPR's Michel Martin talks to Vivian Schiller, executive director of Aspen Digital, about Meta's decision to reinstate Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Border officials crack down on attempts to bring eggs into the U.S.
Whether it's toilet paper during the pandemic or cheaper gas or, most recently, eggs, when goods become scarce or expensive here in the U.S., many people cross the border to shop in Mexico. But it is illegal to bring eggs from Mexico into the United States. As KTEP's Angela Kocherga reports, Customs and Border Protection officials have been cracking down.
Jerusalem synagogue attacked as violence intensifies in Israeli-occupied West Bank
Israel says a Palestinian gunman killed at least seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem as worshippers were marking the Shabbat, one of the most serious attacks on Israelis in years. This comes as violence is intensifying quickly. Yesterday, Israeli troops carried out the deadliest raid in the occupied West Bank in years, leaving several militants and a woman dead.
A San Francisco judge released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi
A California court yesterday released video of a man last October attacking Paul Pelosi, spouse of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Extremism experts report the footage could be used as propaganda for right-wing radicals. From member station KQED in San Francisco, Marisa Lagos reports. MARISA LAGOS, BYLINE: The most graphic...
Antony Blinken is on a trip to the Middle East amidst a spate of violence
There's violence in the Middle East this weekend. Today, a shooting in Jerusalem - Israeli police say a 13-year-old Palestinian wounded two people. Last night, a Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue in Jerusalem. And the day before that, Israeli military killed nine Palestinians during a raid on suspected militants. NPR's Daniel Estrin joins us from Tel Aviv. Daniel, thanks for being with us.
Pressures on Ukraine's power grid pose a challenge to U.S. aid delivery
You've likely heard a lot about Ukraine's need for tanks and other weapons as Russia's invasion nears the one-year mark, but the war's also been an all-out assault on Ukraine's energy grid. And U.S. aid plays a critical role as the country struggles to keep the lights on. Eric Schmid from St. Louis Public Radio reports.
Jan. 6 rioter who assaulted Capitol Officer Sicknick sentenced to 6 years in prison
A rioter who assaulted law enforcement officers with pepper spray outside the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to 80 months in prison Friday with credit for time served. Julian Khater of Somerset, N.J., pleaded guilty last September to two felony counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Policing experts condemn Memphis officers after the release of Tyre Nichols footage
Once again, the family of a Black man killed by police is in mourning. And Americans must grapple with how he came to die after being stopped for alleged reckless driving. Four videos were released last night in Memphis showing the detention, the pursuit and the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers, also Black, on January 7. Mr. Nichols later died of his injuries. He was 29 years old. NPR's Martin Kaste covers law enforcement and joins us. And Martin, we're going to be talking about those videos, and they are distressing, and the material is extremely sensitive. We're going to include a short excerpt of violent audio from them. What do these videos show?
Second gentleman Emhoff visits Auschwitz, part of a push against antisemitism
This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, government officials from various countries gathered at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to remember victims and honor survivors. Among them, for the first time, was the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is visiting Krakow,...
