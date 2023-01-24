Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026
The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
wvxu.org
EPA to decide whether gold and copper mine in Alaska moves forward
The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs. Izzy Ross from KDLG says. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023...
wvxu.org
Want tickets to an orchestra concert inside Mammoth Cave? The lottery opens Monday
Monday is the first day of a lottery for tickets to a unique concert inside Mammoth Cave. The Louisville Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are performing two concerts at the national park in southern Kentucky on April 29. Those wanting tickets can request up to four tickets online. Only one...
Comments / 0