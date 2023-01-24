Read full article on original website
Related
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Schools holding virtual feedback session for school renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The possible renaming process of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools is rolling forward tonight with a public Zoom feedback session. “We’re trying to include all aspects of the community in the process of looking at the names. We’ve had the survey online for a week or two and had between 350 and 375 respondents already,” Beth Baptist with Charlottesville City Schools said.
NBC 29 News
Students packing meals for Louisa County Resource Council
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than 150 students are helping to package meals going to the Louisa County Resource Council. Wednesday, January 25, was an Asynchronous Learning Day at Louisa County Public Schools, which are days during the school year where students sign up to complete community service projects.
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. school leaders focusing on security, social learning after student brawl
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a video surfaced on social media of a brutal all-out brawl in the hallway of Riverbend High School in Fredericksburg last week, 7News pushed school leaders for answers on how they plan to address the fight and prevent a repeat. Several students were...
NBC 29 News
Madison County Board of Supervisors denies plans for old Criglersville Elementary building
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The community of Criglersville pushed back against renewed plans from a Richmond developer to change the old Criglersville Elementary School. The Madison County Board of Supervisors agreed to deny the plans, voting 4 to 1. “It kind of ran the gauntlet, it was very unclear....
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville High School students get free haircuts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - House of Cuts Barbers and One Hundred Black Men of Central Virginia teamed up to give more than thirty Charlottesville High School students a new haircut Tuesday night. “With the 100 haircuts program, we are really focusing on minimizing the violence that’s been happening in our...
NBC 29 News
UVA apprenticeship program honors 2022 graduates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s apprenticeship program honored its 2022 graduates. The graduation celebrated students who finished their four years learning various trades. While in the program, students get the chance to work at the university in different facilities management roles. The graduates will now go...
cbs19news
Meet Maggie: UVA Police Department's newest employee
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department has recently hired a new employee. Maggie, a bloodhound, is joining the department and will soon be helping to look for missing people in the area. Officer and trainer Logan Moore said that Maggie was the perfect fit for...
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reports incidents at Massaponax and Courtland High Schools. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy investigated a trespassing incident Tuesday at Massaponax High School. Major Liz Scott says during the investigation it was discovered that 18 year-old Ronald Reynoso entered the school with an adult female who had a pre-arranged meeting with the school’s administration. School personnel were initially told that Reynoso was a juvenile however it was quickly discovered that Ronald was an adult and had been a previous student of another high school in the county. He did not immediately leave the school and was discovered wondering the halls with several other students. Reynoso was subsequently changed with trespassing on school property. Additional charges may come as the investigation in continues.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health hosts Medical Center Hour on environmental injustice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When people talk about climate change, they’re almost always talking about the weather, but experts with UVA health say people’s personal health is also being impacted by climate change. UVA’s Medical Center Hour invites health experts to sit on a panel and host a...
cbs19news
Amos announces plans to retire
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A longtime area sheriff is retiring. Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos announced on Wednesday that he will be retiring at the end of this year. He has been sheriff for more than 15 and has been with law enforcement since 1987, starting as a...
WHSV
Rockingham County Circuit Court receives grant to preserve historical documents
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the words of Rockingham County Circuit court Clerk Chaz Haywood, ‘Today’s record is tomorrow’s history’. Thanks to a grant from the Library of Virginia’s Circuit Court Records Preservation Program, many documents, some even dating back to when the county was founded in 1778, will be preserved.
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
hhsmedia.com
ADF attorney speaks about lawsuit against HCPS after walk out
“Protecting parents rights,” Lawsuit continues to gain attention after student walkout. Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is a legal organization. ADF defines itself as “the world’s largest legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom….” Their headquarters is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and for the last year they have been working with six people on a lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS). The lawsuit claims that teachers and parents are being stripped of their constitutional rights in relation to high school students’ current freedom to go by their preferred name in the school environment without required parent approval or notice.
NBC 29 News
After a successful year, the Valley Conservation Council looks towards 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Valley Conservation Council says that last year was a great year for land conservation, and hopes that with funding, this year will be just as successful. The Staunton-based conservation nonprofit secured 16 easements last year. In doing so, it says it helped to permanently protect...
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River pedestrian bridge not recommended for funding, Metropolitan Planning Organization not giving up
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation just released new SMART SCALE funding, but a major Charlottesville-Albemarle project did not make the cut. A pedestrian bridge that would connect Albemarle County to Charlottesville near Woolen Mills was denied because the cost estimate was “too broad”. Now,...
NBC 29 News
Piedmont Master Gardeners grant program returns after 3 year hiatus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Piedmont Master Gardeners grant program is back after a three year hiatus. The grants are for projects that teach students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County about the natural world. The Master Gardeners are hoping to support around 20 projects. The deadline to apply for the...
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Dairy Queen collecting teddy bears for UVA Children’s Hospital
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Both of Harrisonburg’s Dairy Queen locations are partnering with JMU to collect Teddy Bears for the UVA Children’s Hospital. Anyone who brings a teddy bear to the Dairy Queen on Carlton Street or Virginia Avenue will get a free blizzard coupon and a ticket to Saturday’s JMU Men’s Basketball game against the University of Louisiana Monroe.
Comments / 0