Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
WWMT
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
WWMT
Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward
MARSHALL, Mich. — The Marshall Township Board is expected to vote Thursday on a property transfer needed to move forward with developments for a megasite in Marshall. The nearly 2,000 acres of land sits along I-94 and I-69 and will bring an anticipated 2,000-3,000 jobs to the area, according to James Durian, CEO of Choose Marshall.
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
WWMT
KVCC, WMU sign agreement to give students a smoother transition
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University signed an agreement with Kalamazoo Valley Community College, according to a news release Monday. The agreement aims to give students a smoother degree path. Kalamazoo: West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage. It will help minimize credit card loss...
WWMT
Child care worker shortages could impact Gov. Whitmer's pre-k plan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early education groups see roadblocks for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's plan for pre-kindergarten education for all four year olds in Michigan. The plan, announced at Wednesday's State of the State address, would ensure all 110,000 four year olds receive pre-k education, regardless of family income through the state's Great Start Readiness Program.
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
WWMT
Former Van Buren County administrator hired as Kalamazoo County finance director
PAW PAW. Mich. — Former Van Buren County Administrator Ryan Post is expected to begin a new position in a different county, according to officials. Post will start his new position as finance director for Kalamazoo County March 27, Taylor Koopman, Kalamazoo County public information officer, said. Tax season...
WWMT
Paw Paw driver dies after Oshtemo Township car crash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Paw Paw man died Thursday morning after a car crash in Oshtemo Township. The crash happened on Almena Drive near North 4th Street when Alan Dudycha, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, drove off the road, and crashed into a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man died and two passengers were injured in a car crash on eastbound I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp in Emmett Township when a driver lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment, troopers said.
WWMT
Tanker loses control, spills 4,000 gallons of fuel on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Clean up efforts continue after a tanker rolled over on US-131 Tuesday morning, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on the roadway. The incident happened near 12 Mile Road when the tanker lost control on the icy road and drove into a ditch, according to Michigan State Police in a tweet.
WWMT
High demand leads to second Chelsea Handler performance at Kalamazoo State Theatre
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michiganders can now catch Chelsea Handler for two nights this April!. Handler is scheduled to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, according to the theatre in a release Thursday. She joins the likes of Nikki Glaser, who also had...
WWMT
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
WWMT
Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
WWMT
BHDPS asks for public's help solving suspicious death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Investigators need your help solving a suspicious death in Benton Harbor. Leon Johnson was found dead inside his home on LaSalle Street Sunday night. Police say he had lived there for a long time and that his death is suspicious. No other details have...
WWMT
Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Our four-week break from traditional, wintertime weather in West Michigan is about to end as a heavy, wet snow event unloads during the middle of your week. Winter Weather Advisories expanded to include locations near and south of I-96, which obviously impacts Kalamazoo County. What's the...
WWMT
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
WWMT
Deputies use patrol vehicles to stop stolen F450 in multi-county chase
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in a stolen F450 lead deputies on a multi-county chase, speeding through stop sticks and ending with a crash into patrol vehicles Tuesday, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. The chase began in Barry County when dispatch advised the Eaton County Sheriff's...
Comments / 0