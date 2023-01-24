Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Yardbarker
Knicks trade rumors: Clippers interested in Isaiah Hartenstein reunion
Isaiah Hartenstein initially thought he would continue to blossom with the New York Knicks as he felt wanted. After initial success in October, when he averaged nearly a double-double (9.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks), Hartenstein saw his role shrink. Nowadays, Hartenstein is limited to...
Lakers player grades: L.A. wins in Anthony Davis' return
Well, it wasn’t exactly pretty, but the Los Angeles Lakers got a much-needed victory over the San Antonio Spurs, 113-104. Los Angeles shot just 44.4 percent overall and 30.3 percent from 3-point range while committing 19 turnovers. It also allowed the Spurs to grab 17 offensive rebounds, which led to 18 second-chance points.
Lakers: Double-Doubles From LeBron James, Anthony Davis Help LA Down Spurs
Anthony Davis returns, Rui Hachimura debuts.
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
hoopsrumors.com
Celtics Notes: Gallinari, Poeltl, Hernangomez, Frontcourt
After tearing his ACL during a World Cup qualifying game in August, Danilo Gallinari is considered highly likely to miss the entire 2022/23 NBA season, but the Celtics forward hasn’t given up on the idea of returning to action this spring, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.
KOKI FOX 23
Kyrie Irving reportedly ready to discuss contract extension: 'The ball is in the Nets' court'
Kyrie Irving wants to stay in Brooklyn. The Nets star is apparently ready to discuss a potential contract extension with the franchise, his agent and stepmom Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes. Irving is in the final year of a four-year, $136 million deal with the Nets. He is...
Clayton News Daily
Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs
LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
KOKI FOX 23
Longtime college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
Longtime college basketball analyst and iconic Final Four broadcaster Billy Packer died on Thursday, his sons announced on Twitter. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father died due to kidney failure after dealing with various health issues for several weeks in North Carolina. Packer spent more than...
Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection
The NBA’s All-Star starters were revealed on Thursday, and Charles Barkley took issue with one selection, for a good reason. Barkley disagreed with Zion Williamson being named a starter in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game on 60.8 percent shooting this season. His New Orleans Pelicans... The post Charles Barkley takes issue with 1 NBA starter selection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KOKI FOX 23
Mavericks star Luka Doncic leaves game vs. Suns early with left ankle sprain
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ruled out of their game against the Phoenix Suns after he rolled his ankle just a few minutes into the game on Thursday night. Doncic, early in the first quarter at the Footprint Center, threw a pump fake in the post while trying to make a move to the rim. As he spun around and planted, his left foot got tangled up with Mikal Bridges’ foot and rolled on its side. Doncic immediately started limping, and quickly walked off to the locker room.
KOKI FOX 23
LeBron James career points tracker: When will he pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA scoring record?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is chasing the regular season all-time scoring record held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Abdul-Jabbar scored 38,387 career points and has held the record since April 1984, eight months before James was born. James is 158 points from claiming the record. His career scoring average is...
