Why Miranda Lambert Made ‘Actin’ Up’ the 1st Song on ‘Palomino’
The single 'Actin' Up' is the first song on the tracklist for Miranda Lambert's 2022 album 'Palomino,' and Lambert picked the song for a reason.
X-Raided & Tech N9ne Elevate To A New “Stratus Fear” On New Song & Video
UNDERGROUND RAP ICON X-RAIDED ELEVATES TO ANOTHER “STRATUS FEAR” ON NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO FEATURING TECH N9NE OUT TODAY. STRANGE MUSIC DEBUT A PRAYER IN HELL ARRIVES MAY 5, 2023. Kicking off what promises to be an unforgettable and undeniable chapter, underground rap phenomenon and Sacramento native...
Garth Brooks Reveals What His Huge Ivy Tattoo Means
Singer Garth Brooks got a major ivy tattoo in 2022, and in a recent Facebook Live the country artist revealed the meaning behind it.
Sam Smith’s New Album, GLORIA, Is Out Today Along With Video For “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”
SMITH SHARES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE, “I’M NOT HERE TO MAKE FRIENDS”. ALBUM ALSO INCLUDES GRAMMY®-NOMINATED PLATINUM HIT “UNHOLY” AND “GIMME”. “Sam Smith’s ‘Gloria’ Is Their Deepest Album Yet…[it] features guests like Kim Petras, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran, but their own personal growth is at the heart of the music.” – Rolling Stone.
Brand New Timeless Classic by Miz Tiffany ft. TryBishop
Tiffany “Miz Tiffany” Coleman-McGee is Mississippi’s first multi-award-winning Christian Hip Hop | Gospel Rap Artist and The Best of Mississippi Awards 2022 Female Entertainer of the Year. In 2019, Miz Tiffany made history as the first-ever female solo rap artist to receive an official Stellar Gospel Music Award nomination for Rap / Hip Hop Gospel CD of the Year for her debut album entitled, “I Ain’t Preaching to the Choir.” She is the first female Gospel Rap artist in history to perform on the legendary Dr. Bobby Jones Presents television showcase, and the first gospel rapper to be awarded and honored during the 40th Annual Mississippi Gospel Music Awards as “Mississippi Spotlight Artist of the Year” and a “Woman in Gospel, Making Things Happen.” To date, she has been awarded over thirty (30) times from various platforms and has received dozens more nominations. Tiffany is an active Voting Member of The Recording Academy | GRAMMY. As an actress, she was featured on Fox’s Empire in addition to other well known cable and network television series. Additionally, she is a 3x-published author, model, and host. She presents a brand new, timeless title track classic with a smooth, soulful sound entitled, “He’s Been Good.”
BIG MO shares latest EP ‘Chosen’, featuring Ye Ali, Nessly, and Pre Kai Ro
Hip-Hop/R&B singer and songwriter BIG MO has returned to the scene with his highly anticipated EP offering, Chosen. The full-length also features collaborations with Grammy-nominated, platinum producer/artist Ye Ali, Nessly, and Pre Kai Ro. Celebrating his precious singles “Chains Seduced Her,” “Falling 4 U,” and “Broken,” which display BIG MO’s...
Yvngxchris Reflects On The Impact Of Our Fallen Hip Hop Legends In New Visual “Serenity (Letter to X)”
With his infectious energy, relatable bars, and unique aesthetic, yvngxchris is ready to shock the game like a lightning bolt. Leaning into his poignant, reflective side on the wonders of loss, the Virginia native shares his new video for “Serenity (Letter to X)” off his Virality project. Directed by BoxBoys, the new cinematic visual follows Chris as he remises on cultural icons including XXXtentacion, Nipsey, and more.
Flo Milli Releases Remix Of Viral Hit “Conceited” With Lola Brooke And Maya The Don
OUT NOW – STREAM HERE. With over half a billion streams to date, 23-year-old, Alabama born rapper, Flo Milli has taken the Internet by storm in her short ascent. Releasing her first official track “Beef FloMix” on her SoundCloud in late 2018, she had gone viral by early 2019 on TikTok, marking her breakout success and she hasn’t let up since. Releasing tracks and visuals throughout 2019, she followed up with “In The Party” which has been streamed and viewed nearly 200 million times worldwide. Known for her bubbly delivery and aggressive bars, in July 2020 she took the internet by storm once again with the release of her debut mixtape, Ho, why is you here ? The mixtape received critical support upon release from New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Complex, FADER and NYLON, with many calling her the next female rapper to break through and coining Ho, why is you here ? as one of the best projects of 2020.
Afropop Act Minz Links Up With Blaqbonez And BNXN For The Remix Of “Wo Wo”
Strongly closing off the year following the release of “Wo Wo,” Minz is back with a special offering. Releasing the remix to “Wo Wo,” which is pidgin for ugly, he features breakout stars: Bnxn and Blaqbonez, as they reflects on their odessy, appreciating the rise and time in the industry.
Keke Wyatt Signs with Shanachie Entertainment For New Album-Her 1st in 6 Years!
Acclaimed R&B singer/songwriter, actress, reality show star and social media personality, Keke Wyatt has signed with Shanachie Entertainment to record a new album, her first in six years. Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of her generation, Keke has been wowing concert audiences with her powerhouse vocals and electrifying shows, performing more than 50 concerts a year.
