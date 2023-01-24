Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Man Shuts off Phone During Weekend Getaway With Best Friend After His Wife Calls and Texts Him With Non-emergency Things
Every year, for the past ten years, two best friends have gone away to spend a "phone-free" weekend together. However, since one of the friends had gotten married, his wife insisted that her husband bring his phone with him. But after repeated non-emergency calls and texts, he shut off his phone for the remainder of the getaway. Recently, he reached out to the public on Reddit to explain what happened.
X-Raided & Tech N9ne Elevate To A New “Stratus Fear” On New Song & Video
UNDERGROUND RAP ICON X-RAIDED ELEVATES TO ANOTHER “STRATUS FEAR” ON NEW SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO FEATURING TECH N9NE OUT TODAY. STRANGE MUSIC DEBUT A PRAYER IN HELL ARRIVES MAY 5, 2023. Kicking off what promises to be an unforgettable and undeniable chapter, underground rap phenomenon and Sacramento native...
Afropop Act Minz Links Up With Blaqbonez And BNXN For The Remix Of “Wo Wo”
Strongly closing off the year following the release of “Wo Wo,” Minz is back with a special offering. Releasing the remix to “Wo Wo,” which is pidgin for ugly, he features breakout stars: Bnxn and Blaqbonez, as they reflects on their odessy, appreciating the rise and time in the industry.
BIG MO shares latest EP ‘Chosen’, featuring Ye Ali, Nessly, and Pre Kai Ro
Hip-Hop/R&B singer and songwriter BIG MO has returned to the scene with his highly anticipated EP offering, Chosen. The full-length also features collaborations with Grammy-nominated, platinum producer/artist Ye Ali, Nessly, and Pre Kai Ro. Celebrating his precious singles “Chains Seduced Her,” “Falling 4 U,” and “Broken,” which display BIG MO’s...
WanMor Shares Brand New Single “Mine” Today
Primed for a massive year ahead, buzzing brotherly R&B group WanMor unveil a new single entitled “Mine” today via Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions and 300 Entertainment. Stream HERE. “Mine” showcases the impressive interplay between the guys as they trade melodies over bouncy upbeat...
Yvngxchris Reflects On The Impact Of Our Fallen Hip Hop Legends In New Visual “Serenity (Letter to X)”
With his infectious energy, relatable bars, and unique aesthetic, yvngxchris is ready to shock the game like a lightning bolt. Leaning into his poignant, reflective side on the wonders of loss, the Virginia native shares his new video for “Serenity (Letter to X)” off his Virality project. Directed by BoxBoys, the new cinematic visual follows Chris as he remises on cultural icons including XXXtentacion, Nipsey, and more.
Sofitel Los Angeles Launches Art De Vivre Dining Series Featuring Inaugural Event with Artist Ruben Rojas
On Thursday, January 26th the inaugural Art De Vivre dinner kicked off featuring Artist Ruben Rojas at the Sofitel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills. International Artist Ruben Rojas and Executive Chef Fernando Berdolla meticulously curated a seven course menu that intertwined Rojas’ art with his Colombian roots complimented by pairings of specialty cocktails.
V12 The Hitman: A Super Producer/Engineer Expanding His Reach and Brand
Young talented music producer, V12 The Hitman, continues to make his mark in the industry as he expands his reach and brand by working with big names and engaging in speaking events. V12 The Hitman is not resting in the pursuit of creating a unique experience for music lovers across...
Keke Wyatt Signs with Shanachie Entertainment For New Album-Her 1st in 6 Years!
Acclaimed R&B singer/songwriter, actress, reality show star and social media personality, Keke Wyatt has signed with Shanachie Entertainment to record a new album, her first in six years. Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of her generation, Keke has been wowing concert audiences with her powerhouse vocals and electrifying shows, performing more than 50 concerts a year.
