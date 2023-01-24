Read full article on original website
3 in custody in Benton Harbor homicide case
Warrants have been authorized for open murder against three suspects in a Benton Harbor homicide case.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor police confirm suspicious death is homicide; surveillance video of three suspects released
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Investigators confirmed the death of longtime Benton Harbor resident Leon Johnson, 74—known as ‘Red’ to his friends and family—is a homicide. Johnson was found dead on Sunday, shot to death, in what police believe may have been a robbery. His death...
WNDU
Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.
Benton Harbor police work to ID suspects in death of 74-year-old
Benton Harbor police are looking for three suspects after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Drunk driver arrested for hit-and-run crash involving West Michigan school bus: police
A 49-year-old woman was taken into police custody on Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a stop sign and collided with a school bus — all while intoxicated, authorities said.
WNDU
Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs
Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
WNDU
Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
abc57.com
Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder, molestation of Grace Ross
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Anthony Hutchens, the teenager accused of molesting and murdering six-year-old Grace Ross in 2021, was found guilty by a judge on Thursday. Hutchens was originally charged with murder, felony murder, and child molesting. The court dismissed his felony murder charge for double jeopardy concerns. Hutchens,...
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
wbiw.com
ISP and Marshals Task Force arrested a South Bend man wanted on warrants and new drug charges
SOUTH BEND – On January 24, 2023, Trooper Kyle Hudson assisted members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force in taking James Allen, 32 of South Bend, IN into custody for several outstanding arrest warrants with nationwide extradition. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Allen was located in the driver’s...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police report an uptick in robberies during the past weekend
South Bend Police are urging residents to be vigilant following an uptick in robberies this past weekend. From Saturday evening, Jan. 21, to early Monday morning, Jan. 23, officers responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city. Thanks to proactive policing and thorough follow-up investigations, multiple individuals have...
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
Video Shows Indiana Jimmy John's Driver Throwing Sandwich to Customer's Door
A delivery driver for a Jimmy John's location in South Bend, Ind. has been fired after Ring camera footage captured him throwing a customer's sandwich to their door. According to South Bend NBC affiliate WNDU, one family heard a loud thump on their door shortly after placing an order for a Jimmy John's sandwich.
abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
WILX-TV
State Police investigate double fatal crash in Berrien Township
BERRIEN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are investigating a double fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 9:15 p.m. on M-139 Hwy (Old 31) near Scherr Rd. in Berrien Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on M-139 Hwy...
WNDU
Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
95.3 MNC
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers calling man’s death suspicious
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers are calling a man’s death “suspicious.”. Police were called on Sunday, Jan. 22, to a home in the 700 block of LaSalle Street and, inside, they found the body of Leon Johnson. Police haven’t explained why the death is suspicious. There...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter
An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
