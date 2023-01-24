ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

WNDU

Elkhart Police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is actively investigating two separate shootings that happened overnight in the city. The first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1400 block of Holiday View Drive. When officers arrived, residents of one home in the area reported gunfire damage to their home. They also reported that their dog received a small gash.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Plymouth man arrested on warrant for dealing drugs

Detectives with the Michigan State Police (MSP) have recovered an estimated $300,000 in stolen vehicles and trailers following an investigation spanning several months. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. Marshall County Prosecutor's Decision Document - Officer-Involved Shooting. Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:34 PM UTC.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder, molestation of Grace Ross

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Anthony Hutchens, the teenager accused of molesting and murdering six-year-old Grace Ross in 2021, was found guilty by a judge on Thursday. Hutchens was originally charged with murder, felony murder, and child molesting. The court dismissed his felony murder charge for double jeopardy concerns. Hutchens,...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police report an uptick in robberies during the past weekend

South Bend Police are urging residents to be vigilant following an uptick in robberies this past weekend. From Saturday evening, Jan. 21, to early Monday morning, Jan. 23, officers responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city. Thanks to proactive policing and thorough follow-up investigations, multiple individuals have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

State Police investigate double fatal crash in Berrien Township

BERRIEN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are investigating a double fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 9:15 p.m. on M-139 Hwy (Old 31) near Scherr Rd. in Berrien Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a passenger car was traveling south on M-139 Hwy...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Trial underway for Elkhart man accused of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The trial for a man who killed his roommate in Elkhart is underway. Dustin McKee, 31, of Elkhart is facing a murder charge and felony possession of a gun by a serious felon. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, McKee is accused of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart gas station employee injured chasing after alleged shoplifter

An employee was allegedly pulled under a vehicle during a shoplifting incident in Elkhart. Elkhart police say the gas station employee chased after a female suspect shortly after 5 a.m. Friday morning when she grabbed items and bolted back to her car. The suspect allegedly grabbed the employee’s arm, pulling...
ELKHART, IN

