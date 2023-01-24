ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against city in Mississippi, police chief & others

By Biancca Ball
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgTtV_0kPnFrsL00

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him.

The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer.

The incident happened in January 2022. A father and son, Gregory Charles Case and Brandon Case, were arrested after allegedly firing shots at Gibson, who delivered a package on Junior Trail NE.

Police said the delivery driver was exiting the Case’s driveway on Junior Trail at 7:30 p.m. on January 24 after making a delivery. They said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block the vehicle from exiting the drive.

Mystery box washes ashore in Daphne, tiny urn, infant clothes, handprint inside

The FedEx driver fled the area and called his manager. Police said Brandon Case joined his father in the pickup truck, and they chased the delivery truck. According to investigators, Brandon Case repeatedly fired shots at the truck.

Police said the two men pursued the truck until it entered Interstate 55.

The father and son later surrendered to police on February 1. They were later released on bond.

In November 2022, a grand jury indicted both men on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cyAQW_0kPnFrsL00
Brandon Case (L) and Gregory Case (R) (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

The lawsuit, filed by Gibson on January 20, 2023, seeks $5,000,000 in damages. He claimed the defendants, the city and Chief Collins delayed the proper investigation of his claims and delayed the arrest of the defendants.

The lawsuit also stated FedEx sent Gibson back to work on the same route the following day after the incident.

City Attorney Bobby Moak said the city will not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 18

JHE
1d ago

GOOD FOR HIM!!!! THEY think they can ALWAYS DO THIS and get away with it!!!!! That state IS NOTORIOUS for EGREGIOUS RACIAL BEHAVIOR against people of color!!! Too much BLOOD N THE ROOTS to ever be washed away.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials: Suspect in drug investigation injured in officer-involved shooting

Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Jan. 24, 2023, at approximately 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton, Mississippi. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation when they encountered a subject...
BRAXTON, MS
WAPT

2 sentenced for their roles in Hinds County fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. — The two people who were indicted and pleaded guilty in the fraud scheme connected to now-former Hinds County Election CommissionerToni Johnson have been sentenced. Cedric Cornelius and Sudie Teague Jones were both in court Wednesday. Documents show Cornelius had time suspended on six of his counts...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted in Brookhaven for firing shots into car with children inside

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a 21-year-old man who allegedly fired shots inside a vehicle with children inside. Police said they are looking for Lajohntae Miquan Fields. He’s wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle and additional charges. According to investigators, two people were injured in the shooting. Police said two […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
KNOE TV8

Vicksburg police searching for man accused of drive-by shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - The Vicksburg Police Department says they are searching for Christopher Morgan for an alleged drive-by shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Turner, VPD asks that you contact them at (601)-636-2511 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.
VICKSBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man arrested in Jackson for 2022 domestic assault

A Jackson man is behind bars, charged in an alleged assault on his former girlfriend. Jackson Police Department said in a release that on June 22, 2022, Zaccheus McLaurin assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a firearm at 2840 Robinson Street. McLaurin was arrested by JPD on Tuesday. He was charged with...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness

JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react after Clinton officer-involved shooting

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the first of its crime this year for the quaint retirement community in Clinton. After an officer-involved shooting left one dead Sunday morning, the community is searching for answers. News of the shooting at the Pine Trail Apartment Homes left people shaken. With crime on the rise, some said it […]
CLINTON, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy