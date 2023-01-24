ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calistoga, CA

sonomamag.com

5 Cozy Sonoma Tasting Rooms to Visit in the Winter

During cold and rainy winter months, you may be tempted to hunker down on the sofa and stream until springtime. But why stay home when you can get out and sip wine in a warm and welcoming space with cozy lounge seating and a crackling fireplace? It sure beats cabin fever. Here are five winter-worthy tasting rooms that are well worth venturing out for.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Flying Ace Kitchen and Taproom Moving into Sonoma County Airport

The Flying Ace Kitchen and Taproom will replace the recently closed Sky Lounge at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The name is a tribute to Schulz’s World War Two Flying Ace Snoopy in the “Peanuts” cartoons. There are plans to give the restaurant space a major remodel, and to bring in a high-profile Bay Area chef to create a new menu. It will remain the airport’s only full-service restaurant. Sky Lounge closed after 15 years in operation early this month.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

9 Best Winter Spa Experiences in Sonoma County

Northern California may be sunnier than many places in winter, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get our fair share of rain, gray skies and gloomy weather. While we can’t do anything about the dampness and the cold, we can take steps to pamper ourselves a little extra this time of year. From a cozy cedar enzyme bath to a relaxing vegan body wrap, a trip to the spa can make you feel all warm inside, regardless of the weather outside. Click through the above gallery for some of our favorite winter spa experiences in Sonoma County.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
thenationalnews.com

Six Senses Napa Valley to open in 100-year-old Californian ghost resort

Six Senses will open its newest luxury wellness resort in California’s Napa County. The renowned hotel group has announced the launch of Six Senses Napa Valley, scheduled to welcome travellers in 2026. It will take over the historic Aetna Springs, one of Napa’s oldest and most fabled mineral springs...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Exciting New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County

Sonoma County hotels continue to roll out new experiences and offerings. From winemaker dinners to hot tubs in the redwoods to weeklong tours, here’s what you need to know about the local hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties. A new...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

A Sleek ADU in Sonoma Fulfills Multigenerational Living Dream

Landscape designer Danielle Dávila recently added a new cedar-clad accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, to the Sonoma home she shares with her husband Salvador Dávila and their two young daughters. The ADU is notable for its beauty and functionality. But to Dávilla, it offers more than just a stylish compact living space. It has allowed her Michigan-based father to move in with the family three to four months out of the year to “winter” in Sonoma.
SONOMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes

Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
NAPA, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Pizzalina Coming Soon to Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek

San Anselmo-based Pizzalina is coming to the Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek, next to Genova deli. Check out their menu here. Pizzalina is a neighborhood-gathering place specializing in hand stretched, artisan wood-fired pizza and rustic Italian cuisine. We believe in real food that is hand-made with love, grown locally & organically, and shared with our community of family and friends.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
bohemian.com

The true tale of how a fairy saved a bunny during a flood

My assignment this week was to write a piece about the monumental storms that packed a wallop in Marin and Sonoma counties, but I needed a break from bad news. Fortunately, I found a heartwarming story about a fairy, a stranded motorist and a bunny on a flooded road during a downpour.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mix96sac.com

Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!

Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

Santa Rosa’s Cheesiness Noted by National Survey

Santa Rosa is officially a cheese lover’s paradise. We knew this already, of course, but in case there was any doubt before, we now have a survey from a rather unlikely source to back it up. A questionably scientific but undoubtedly delicious curd-to-curd survey of 200 U.S. cities by...
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Some Homeless Along Joe Rodota Trail Voluntarily Leave

Some of the homeless people who had been living in an encampment on Santa Rosa’s Joe Rodota Trail have voluntarily agreed to leave. No Sonoma County employees arrived to evict the residents on Tuesday. But, 15 to 18 of the three-dozen people had agreed to pack up and move into some form of alternate housing by two o’clock in the afternoon. They were assisted by members of nonprofit agencies who worked to help them find shelter. A section of the trail has been closed in anticipation of an encampment sweep since last Friday. The county is planning to reopen it by the end of this week.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRCB 104.9

A single, super school district a real possibility for Santa Rosa as enrollment continues slide

photo credit: Courtesy of Santa Rosa City Schools Responding to years of financial pressure worsened by declining enrollment, Santa Rosa school trustees are pushing ahead with a study on consolidating ten school districts into one.     The proposal is almost certain to drum up controversy over fears of a loss of local control and the possibility of school closures.    That, and a re-naming controversy raised much ire during a recent school closure and consolidation in west Sonoma County that continues generating disagreement and anger to this day. "That entire process was managed so very poorly by most of the members...
SANTA ROSA, CA
sfstandard.com

Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations

Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theaggie.org

Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages

UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
CALIFORNIA STATE

