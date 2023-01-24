Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
5 Cozy Sonoma Tasting Rooms to Visit in the Winter
During cold and rainy winter months, you may be tempted to hunker down on the sofa and stream until springtime. But why stay home when you can get out and sip wine in a warm and welcoming space with cozy lounge seating and a crackling fireplace? It sure beats cabin fever. Here are five winter-worthy tasting rooms that are well worth venturing out for.
ksro.com
Flying Ace Kitchen and Taproom Moving into Sonoma County Airport
The Flying Ace Kitchen and Taproom will replace the recently closed Sky Lounge at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. The name is a tribute to Schulz’s World War Two Flying Ace Snoopy in the “Peanuts” cartoons. There are plans to give the restaurant space a major remodel, and to bring in a high-profile Bay Area chef to create a new menu. It will remain the airport’s only full-service restaurant. Sky Lounge closed after 15 years in operation early this month.
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
sonomamag.com
9 Best Winter Spa Experiences in Sonoma County
Northern California may be sunnier than many places in winter, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get our fair share of rain, gray skies and gloomy weather. While we can’t do anything about the dampness and the cold, we can take steps to pamper ourselves a little extra this time of year. From a cozy cedar enzyme bath to a relaxing vegan body wrap, a trip to the spa can make you feel all warm inside, regardless of the weather outside. Click through the above gallery for some of our favorite winter spa experiences in Sonoma County.
thenationalnews.com
Six Senses Napa Valley to open in 100-year-old Californian ghost resort
Six Senses will open its newest luxury wellness resort in California’s Napa County. The renowned hotel group has announced the launch of Six Senses Napa Valley, scheduled to welcome travellers in 2026. It will take over the historic Aetna Springs, one of Napa’s oldest and most fabled mineral springs...
sonomamag.com
Exciting New Hotel Offerings in Sonoma County
Sonoma County hotels continue to roll out new experiences and offerings. From winemaker dinners to hot tubs in the redwoods to weeklong tours, here’s what you need to know about the local hotel scene right now. Click through the above gallery for a peek at the properties. A new...
sonomamag.com
A Sleek ADU in Sonoma Fulfills Multigenerational Living Dream
Landscape designer Danielle Dávila recently added a new cedar-clad accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, to the Sonoma home she shares with her husband Salvador Dávila and their two young daughters. The ADU is notable for its beauty and functionality. But to Dávilla, it offers more than just a stylish compact living space. It has allowed her Michigan-based father to move in with the family three to four months out of the year to “winter” in Sonoma.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes
Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
beyondthecreek.com
Pizzalina Coming Soon to Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek
San Anselmo-based Pizzalina is coming to the Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek, next to Genova deli. Check out their menu here. Pizzalina is a neighborhood-gathering place specializing in hand stretched, artisan wood-fired pizza and rustic Italian cuisine. We believe in real food that is hand-made with love, grown locally & organically, and shared with our community of family and friends.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
bohemian.com
The true tale of how a fairy saved a bunny during a flood
My assignment this week was to write a piece about the monumental storms that packed a wallop in Marin and Sonoma counties, but I needed a break from bad news. Fortunately, I found a heartwarming story about a fairy, a stranded motorist and a bunny on a flooded road during a downpour.
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
sonomamag.com
Santa Rosa’s Cheesiness Noted by National Survey
Santa Rosa is officially a cheese lover’s paradise. We knew this already, of course, but in case there was any doubt before, we now have a survey from a rather unlikely source to back it up. A questionably scientific but undoubtedly delicious curd-to-curd survey of 200 U.S. cities by...
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
ksro.com
Some Homeless Along Joe Rodota Trail Voluntarily Leave
Some of the homeless people who had been living in an encampment on Santa Rosa’s Joe Rodota Trail have voluntarily agreed to leave. No Sonoma County employees arrived to evict the residents on Tuesday. But, 15 to 18 of the three-dozen people had agreed to pack up and move into some form of alternate housing by two o’clock in the afternoon. They were assisted by members of nonprofit agencies who worked to help them find shelter. A section of the trail has been closed in anticipation of an encampment sweep since last Friday. The county is planning to reopen it by the end of this week.
A single, super school district a real possibility for Santa Rosa as enrollment continues slide
photo credit: Courtesy of Santa Rosa City Schools Responding to years of financial pressure worsened by declining enrollment, Santa Rosa school trustees are pushing ahead with a study on consolidating ten school districts into one. The proposal is almost certain to drum up controversy over fears of a loss of local control and the possibility of school closures. That, and a re-naming controversy raised much ire during a recent school closure and consolidation in west Sonoma County that continues generating disagreement and anger to this day. "That entire process was managed so very poorly by most of the members...
San Francisco invented cioppino. Sotto Mare serves the city’s best.
"It's nostalgic and comforting, it can feed a crowd, and you even get to wear a fun bib while eating it."
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
sfstandard.com
Popular Venue To Close Two Bay Area Locations
Citing ongoing pandemic pressures, the local performing arts venue PianoFight announced it would close its SF and Oakland locations in March. Known for its quirky and affordable stage productions, both PianoFight locations—one in San Francisco’s Theater District and another in Downtown Oakland—will shutter on March 18. In...
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
