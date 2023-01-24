Some of the homeless people who had been living in an encampment on Santa Rosa’s Joe Rodota Trail have voluntarily agreed to leave. No Sonoma County employees arrived to evict the residents on Tuesday. But, 15 to 18 of the three-dozen people had agreed to pack up and move into some form of alternate housing by two o’clock in the afternoon. They were assisted by members of nonprofit agencies who worked to help them find shelter. A section of the trail has been closed in anticipation of an encampment sweep since last Friday. The county is planning to reopen it by the end of this week.

