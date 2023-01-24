I don't know these men or their families. I do know that I see the extreme quality of their work while traveling around York Co. These craftsmen will be missed forever in Pa. I travel travel through the infamous "DOUBLE DIAMOND" at I 83 & 851 in Shrewsbury. This intersection is a piece of highway art. Another job superbly done. The intersection should be named for your construction Co, so people will always remember your fine work in this day mediocre construction. Best to all your family members & friends. Jack H. McMillin Msgt, (Ret) USAF. RIP Gentlemen. 🙏🙏🇺🇲🇺🇲
So sad 😔 I hope their loved ones find solace in knowing they were together doing what they loved 🙏 R.I P. to you both 🕊🕊
I talked to fireman when I was little boy he said sledding accidents can be as bad as car wrecks jim knoll said think of this flying off mountain down to schuylkill river you could reach 80 mph if you his trees they could impale your arm causing bleeding to death he said he wouldn't even sleigh thru woods like I did and hes a little crazy
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Comments / 29