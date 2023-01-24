ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Jack Mcmiillin
2d ago

I don't know these men or their families. I do know that I see the extreme quality of their work while traveling around York Co. These craftsmen will be missed forever in Pa. I travel travel through the infamous "DOUBLE DIAMOND" at I 83 & 851 in Shrewsbury. This intersection is a piece of highway art. Another job superbly done. The intersection should be named for your construction Co, so people will always remember your fine work in this day mediocre construction. Best to all your family members & friends. Jack H. McMillin Msgt, (Ret) USAF. RIP Gentlemen. 🙏🙏🇺🇲🇺🇲

Jalmaurer Gaming
1d ago

So sad 😔 I hope their loved ones find solace in knowing they were together doing what they loved 🙏 R.I P. to you both 🕊🕊

John Bradley
1d ago

I talked to fireman when I was little boy he said sledding accidents can be as bad as car wrecks jim knoll said think of this flying off mountain down to schuylkill river you could reach 80 mph if you his trees they could impale your arm causing bleeding to death he said he wouldn't even sleigh thru woods like I did and hes a little crazy

