Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersEden Prairie, MN
Jack "Tiger Jack" Rosenbloom (1907 - 2001)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap
MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down. A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.
Hamline faculty president: School will not last another five years if president doesn't quit
Hamline University Faculty Council President Jim Scheibel told WCCO Radio on Wednesday he fears the school will close in five years if President Fayneese Miller doesn’t resign.
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
U of M considers covering 'problematic' mural created in 1945
A removable cover could be placed over a 78-year-old mural at the University of Minnesota in light of discussion surrounding the piece's "problematic aspects," according to the university. Entitled "The Epic of Minnesota's Greatest Forests", the piece is located in the Forestry Department's Green Hall on the St. Paul Campus,...
Where Is The Best Golf Course In Minnesota?
When you have so many outdoor recreation options to choose from in the great state of Minnesota it's hard to decide where to begin. But, if you make your choice based on the season it may be a little easier. After the ice house comes off the lake or when...
stthomas.edu
Urban Art Mapping Receives NEA Grant for BLM Murals Research
The Urban Art Mapping research team within the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a research grant. The $80,000 arts grant will support an interdisciplinary, comparative study of eight Black...
stthomas.edu
Law Professor Teresa Collett Honored by Archdiocese
Law Professor Teresa Collett received a John Paul II Champion for Life Award in the Adult Pro-Life Professional category from the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. The annual awards program recognizes individuals who “love, respect and promote life.” Collett was presented with her award by Archbishop Bernard Hebda during a Mass on Jan. 22 at the Cathedral of St. Paul.
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota attorney general calls for delay in Sanford-Fairview merger timeline
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked for Sanford and Fairview to slow down their proposed mega-merger, saying a scheduled closing for the transaction on March 31 is coming too soon to address questions about the deal. Deputy Attorney General John Keller disclosed the request Wednesday night during a public...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Minnesota voting on 100% clean electricity today, 10% solar by 2030
The State of Minnesota is quickly moving toward legislating 100% renewable electricity for the state by 2040. The bill, “100% Clean Energy Standard” – HB7, is due for the House of Representatives floor today – January 26 – according to the official schedule. Per the...
Gun advocates make the case for fewer gun control laws in Minnesota
It is gun owners lobby day at the Capitol, where advocates demonstrated to express their opposition to a few gun control proposals expected to be considered this session.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished
MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
stthomas.edu
Podcast: The Joyful Catholic Leaders Show with Guest Monsignor James Shea
Host Phil Ervin talks with Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary, about the Church's place in contemporary society and how it can best operate today. Q. A buzzword that we hear these days is the 'apostolic age.' What is that?. A. We're not in an age of...
fox9.com
Minnesota 'Name a Snowplow' finalists announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 "Name a Snowplow" are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include "Miracle on Ice," "Taylor Drift" and "Camp Scoopy". The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions. According to MnDOT,...
Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A heated debate is back in center focus Thursday, as the Minnesota Gun Owners' Lobby Day returns to the state Capitol. "They can drop all the gun bills they want," Rev. Tim Christopher said. "They're not going to work." In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. Two bills on the docket in this session include a push for expanded criminal background checks...
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
