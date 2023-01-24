ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

CBS Minnesota

Hamline faculty call for college president's resignation following Muhammad art flap

MINNEAPOLIS -- Faculty at Hamline University are calling for the college's president to step down. A majority of educators voted Tuesday for President Fayneese Miller to resign, according to Star Tribune, saying they've lost faith in her leadership. This comes on the heels of a debate at the school about academic freedom.An adjunct instructor showed 200-year-old artwork of Prophet Muhammad in class, related to the basis of the Qur'an. A Muslim student contacted the administration, saying this was offensive, as some of the faith believe images of the prophet aren't allowed.Hamline decided not to renew that teacher's contract.Other instructors and students sided with the professor, saying she'd adequately provided a warning. Language was used that does not reflect our sentiments on academic freedom.... our usage of the term 'Islamophobic' was therefore flawed," the Board of Trustees chair said in a statement.The professor is now suing Hamline for religious discrimination, defamation and breach of contract.On Monday, Miller told the Star Tribune the experience has been uncomfortable, but a learning opportunity. She's served as university president since 2015.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
SARTELL, MN
stthomas.edu

Urban Art Mapping Receives NEA Grant for BLM Murals Research

The Urban Art Mapping research team within the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a research grant. The $80,000 arts grant will support an interdisciplinary, comparative study of eight Black...
SAINT PAUL, MN
stthomas.edu

Law Professor Teresa Collett Honored by Archdiocese

Law Professor Teresa Collett received a John Paul II Champion for Life Award in the Adult Pro-Life Professional category from the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis. The annual awards program recognizes individuals who “love, respect and promote life.” Collett was presented with her award by Archbishop Bernard Hebda during a Mass on Jan. 22 at the Cathedral of St. Paul.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Monthly

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished

MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
MINNESOTA STATE
stthomas.edu

Podcast: The Joyful Catholic Leaders Show with Guest Monsignor James Shea

Host Phil Ervin talks with Monsignor James Shea, president of the University of Mary, about the Church's place in contemporary society and how it can best operate today. Q. A buzzword that we hear these days is the 'apostolic age.' What is that?. A. We're not in an age of...
fox9.com

Minnesota 'Name a Snowplow' finalists announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 "Name a Snowplow" are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include "Miracle on Ice," "Taylor Drift" and "Camp Scoopy". The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions. According to MnDOT,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gun owners demonstrate at State Capitol as Dems seek to push new gun control laws

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A heated debate is back in center focus Thursday, as the Minnesota Gun Owners' Lobby Day returns to the state Capitol. "They can drop all the gun bills they want," Rev. Tim Christopher said. "They're not going to work." In light of recent mass shootings in California and an uptick in gun related crime in Minnesota, there's a renewed promise from democrats to pass new gun laws. With a newfound trifecta in the state government, Democrats see opportunity to pass something this legislative session. Two bills on the docket in this session include a push for expanded criminal background checks...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE

