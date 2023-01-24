ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sour ratings: Don Lemon's morning show on CNN has worst week since launch

CNN’s Don Lemon suffered his worst ratings week since the launch of his new morning show last year. The CNN This Morning host has struggled to attract viewers since the show's launch in November when Lemon left his prime-time slot in a move that he insisted on-air was a “promotion.”
