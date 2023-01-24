ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA to decide whether gold and copper mine in Alaska moves forward

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs. Izzy Ross from KDLG says. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023...
Ohio has its first potential gubernatorial candidate for 2026

The November election was just a few weeks ago, with Republicans sweeping the statewide offices, starting with governor. But already, there’s a potential Republican candidate for the next race for governor in 2026. Matt Mayer used to head up the conservative think tank the Buckeye Institute and now is...
