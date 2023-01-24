ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org

EPA to decide whether gold and copper mine in Alaska moves forward

The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to make a final decision this month on the controversial Pebble Mine in southwest Alaska. Many residents fear the proposed giant copper and gold mine would harm wild salmon runs. Izzy Ross from KDLG says. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023...
ALASKA STATE
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“T” is for Tobler, John (d. 1765)

“T” is for Tobler, John (d. 1765). Promoter, publisher. Born in Appenzell, Switzerland, Tobler became that canton’s governor until he was ousted in a power struggle. He then worked with others to bring Swiss settlers to South Carolina. In 1737 Tobler and some 190 settlers arrived in Charleston. Tobler and a group of them settled in New Windsor Township. In the early 1750s Tobler began publishing an annual almanac, the South Carolina Almanack. The reference work included information of diverse subjects ranging from details on the phases of the moon and eclipses, advice on bleeding, a garden calendar, cures for poison, and a description of roads in the southern colonies. John Tobler also wrote promotional pieces about South Carolina to attract more settlers, including detailed accounts of his travels and observations about life on the colonial frontier.
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC Lede: State of the State of the State 2023

On this episode of the South Carolina Lede for January 28, 2023, we look at the the latest movement on the state legislature's priorities this session, including legislation aimed at cracking down on fentanyl trafficking, a new SC House abortion bill, and new education policy concerning critical race theory. Plus, a recap of Gov. Henry McMaster's sixth State of the State address, new state unemployment numbers, and more.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy