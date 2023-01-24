Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
How Mac Jones Reportedly Feels About Patriots Hiring Bill O’Brien
Patriots fans likely are thrilled that Bill O’Brien is back in Foxboro, and Mac Jones apparently is right there with them. New England on Tuesday hired O’Brien as its next offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN. The move both confirms the removal of Matt Patricia as offensive play-caller and a reunion with O’Brien, who coached for the Patriots from 2007 through 2011, working as the offensive coordinator the final season.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
This Mac Jones Comment Reportedly Didn’t Sit Well With Patriots Brass
Remember when New England Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones, fresh off his first offseason in the NFL, expressed his excitement about working with assistant Joe Judge as the two set out to “teach each other.”. If not, let the following serve as a quick reminder. “He has knowledge that...
Bills Reportedly Offered Coaching Job To Active NFL QB In 2022
NFL franchises do weird things. In a report that came out of nowhere, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday that Buffalo offered New York Giants backup quarterback Davis Webb its QB coach job last offseason. That’s right, the Bills tried to go straight to the source. “Giants’ backup QB...
Patriots Address Defense With First Pick In Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft
Much like last year, a number of different positions would make sense for the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. An offensive tackle arguably is New England’s biggest need entering an offseason that’s already seen significant changes in Foxboro, Mass. And speaking of helping starting quarterback Mac Jones, taking a shot at a playmaking pass-catcher in Round 1 this spring would be a practical move for Bill Belichick and company as well.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Bills’ Stefon Diggs Responds To Trash Talk From Bengals’ Eli Apple
The battle between Bills and Bengals players continued even after the final whistle sounded in the AFC divisional-round game at Highmark Stadium. Not long after Cincinnati punched its ticket to Sunday’s conference championship game, the ever-brash Eli Apple ignited a war of words with Stefon Diggs. The Bengals cornerback mocked the Bills wide receiver after the latter defended his behavior following Buffalo’s season-ending loss. Apple also gave grief to Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen for their sideline spat late in the game.
Panthers Make Hire, Trim NFL’s Head-Coaching Vacancy List
The Panthers on Thursday afternoon became the first NFL team to hire a new head coach this offseason. Frank Reich is in line to become the sixth head coach in Carolina franchise history, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero and later confirmed by the team. Reich replaces Matt Rhule and interim Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, who reportedly interviewed with the organization twice after its 2022 season ended. Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also “really stood out” in Carolina’s search, per Rapoport.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
NFL Super Bowl Odds Power Rankings: Eagles Sit on Throne
The NFC’s top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles have continued to look the part of a Super Bowl favorite and now boast the shortest odds. Below are the top four remaining favorites to win the Super Bowl from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Philadelphia Eagles +230 (Last week: +500, #4) After a dominant...
WTHR
C.J. Stroud is the answer at quarterback for the Colts | Locked On Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
Bengals Now Favored Over Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
After opening as +1.0 point road underdogs for this week’s AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are garnering plenty of action from bettors. In fact, the Bengals are now -1.5 point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs and -126 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook. Of course, the high-ankle...
How Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Reacted To Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’ Nickname
The Bengals have operated this season with a “everybody’s against us” mentality, but it appears the tables have turned. Cincinnati is a consensus 1-point favorite over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game as of Wednesday. There is concern over how Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play after suffering a high ankle sprain in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Saturday.
‘Nothing’ About Bengals Offense Impresses This Chiefs Defender
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals refuse to stop giving each other bulletin-board material. As KC and Cincy prepare to play in their second-consecutive AFC Championship Game, the shots have continued to fly around from each side. The Chiefs have felt slighted, not only by the newfound nickname of their home stadium, but by opening up as home underdogs despite being the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bengals have been complimentary for the most part, which might contribute to how much this slight irks them.
How Greg Olsen Is Dealing With Tom Brady, FOX Sports Uncertainty
Like so many other coaching and starting quarterback positions around the NFL, Greg Olsen’s job might depend on the ensuing decision from current Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady. Should the 45-year-old Brady opt to retire rather than give it a go for his 24th NFL campaign, Olsen could...
Patrick Mahomes Injury: Here’s Latest On Chiefs QB’s Ankle
Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Chiefs’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but he won’t be sitting out of any practices. The Kansas City quarterback left the AFC Division round game briefly to get his ankle heavily taped before returning to the second half to help the Chiefs punch their ticket to the AFC Championship Game this weekend.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0