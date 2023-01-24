Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber's Massive Net Worth In 2023—and How Much He Made for Selling His Catalog
Baby, baby—whoa, that's a lot of cash.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights for More Than $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The sale—which includes more than 290 tracks Bieber released before Dec. 31, 2021—comes as Bieber has faced health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The pop singer recently postponed several dates for the Justice World Tour, which began in 2022 despite initial plans to tour in 2020, citing his health issues. The sale comes on the heels of several other music industry titans selling their catalogs, including Phil Collins and Genesis, who sold theirs for $300 million. Hipgnosis bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog for $100 million last May, with the company also snagging Leonard Cohen’s catalog a year ago.Read it at Variety
Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair
She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
The lineup is in for this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees!. Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley will all be inducted into the prestigious institution during a gala in June. "The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs...
See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Ian Hunter Enlists Members of The Beatles, Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and More on Forthcoming Album ‘Defiance’
Former Mott the Hoople singer and longtime rocker Ian Hunter is releasing his 13th solo album, Defiance Part 1, on April 21, 2023, and the 83-year-old has a collection of guests from the late Jeff Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, along with members of Def Leppard, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Stone Temple Pilots, and more.
Justin Bieber Sells 291-Song Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a Reported $200 Million
"Justin is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and that is reflected and acknowledged by the magnitude of this deal," Bieber's manager Scooter Braun said Justin Bieber has received a yummy, yummy payday after selling his 291-song catalog for a reported $200 million. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old Grammy-winning musician sold the rights to every song he's released, or had interest in, up until the end of 2021 to Hipgnosis Songs Capital — the same company to which artists including Kenny Chesney and Justin Timberlake have recently sold their catalogs. The sale includes...
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Digital Music News
Warner Music Group Acquires Yes ‘Recorded Music Rights and Income Streams’ in ‘Milestone Deal’
Warner Music Group (WMG) has officially acquired the recorded rights of Yes in a deal that covers the London-based group’s first 12 studio albums. The Big Three label and the more than 50-year-old act unveiled the transaction – specifically extending to Yes’ Atlantic Records studio albums as well as 17 live recordings and compilations – in a formal announcement message today. After arriving on the scene with a self-titled debut effort in 1969, Yes went on to release nine additional studio albums via Atlantic, which now belongs to WMG.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Wrestle Zone
Brendan Fraser Never Spoke To The Rock On ‘The Mummy Returns’: He Was Just A Piece Of Tape On A Stick
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson soared into fame upon his entry into the professional wrestling world, but in the last two decades, he’s made his stamp on another industry as well. In 2001, the former WWE Champion made his motion picture debut as The Scorpion King in the...
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: D’Angelo Dropped His Sophomore Album ‘Voodoo’ 23 Years Ago
On this date in 2000, neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo dropped his second full-length studio album, Voodoo, to follow up on the epic 1995 Brown Sugar LP. Recording sessions for the album took place from 1998 to 1999 at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, featuring an extensive line-up of musicians associated with the Soulquarians musical collective. Produced primarily by D’Angelo, Voodoo also features production from the legendary DJ Premier and neo-soul mainstay Raphael Saadiq. The album features lyrical themes regarding relationships, sexuality, growth, and fatherhood.
Selena Quintanilla’s widower, Chris Perez, shares a never-before-seen photo of them
The tragic passing of Selena Quintanilla over 20 years ago left a hole in her musician widower Chris Perez, who still takes time to remember and honor her publicly. Perez recently took to social media to share a never-before-seen photo of himself and his late wife. The photo features...
Paul McCartney’s Long-Lost Photos Capturing Beatlemania to Exhibit in London
Hundreds of long-lost photographs taken by Paul McCartney and capturing the onset of Beatlemania will exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery this June. “Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of The Storm” features McCartney’s own unearthed and never-before-seen snapshots of the Beatles from December 1963 to February 1964, a three-month stretch that saw the Fab Four playing The Ed Sullivan Show, as well as celebrating George Harrison’s 21st birthday. According to National Portrait Gallery director Dr. Nicholas Cullinan, McCartney approached the gallery after rediscovering the photographs in 2020. “He said he’d found these photographs that he remembers taking but thought had...
wmagazine.com
R.I.P. All Hope for the Madonna Biopic (2020-2023)
Everybody comes to Hollywood, but the Madonna biopic won’t make it in the neighborhood. According to multiple reports, the film, which Madonna planned to direct herself, is now considered dead at Universal. It may still happen someday, in some form, but for now it joins Beyoncé’s Renaissance visuals, Phoebe Philo’s namesake fashion label, and Sky Ferreira’s Masochism album in the limbo land of projects that may or may not actually ever see the light of day.
