Comfort food, dishes that are normally both high in calories and carbohydrates, can be a way to maintain a more positive mindset when the days start to get gloomy.Although many people have a different idea of what comfort food specifically means to them, there's a general understanding that it's a type of food that makes you "feel better.""(Comfort food is) a food you can have and it just sort of makes you feel like you have no other worries," finance sophomore Aadyn Bauroth said.Stress is common amongst college students. When gearing up for the new semester in the middle of...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO