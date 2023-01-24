Effective: 2023-01-26 19:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 09:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 800 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Rusk, San Augustine, Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO