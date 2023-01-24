Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 19:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 09:36:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 800 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Rusk, San Augustine, Nacogdoches and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until late Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding for the next several days of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Child Abduction Emergency issued for Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:30:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-26 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Hardin; Jasper; Jefferson; Newton; Orange; Tyler The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THE KEMP POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR XYAVIER CALLISTE, BLACK, MALE, 13 WEEKS OLD, 23 INCHES, 8 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES LAST SEEN ON JANUARY 25 2023 AT 7:00 PM AT THE 300 BLOCK OF ADAMS ST, KEMP, TEXAS. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ABIGAIL WILLIAMS, 23 YEARS OLD, BLACK, FEMALE, 5 FEET 6 INCHES, 150 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES IN CONNECTION WITH HIS ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT FLED IN AN UNKNOWN VEHICLE. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN KEMP, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE KEMP POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 6 9 3 7 6 4 5 0 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS KEMP POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 6 9 3 7 6 4 5 0 0.
