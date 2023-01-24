Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Dani Alves Imprisoned for Allegedly Raping a 23-year-old Woman
Dani Alves, a legendary Brazilian soccer player, has been sentenced to prison in Spain. Alves was imprisoned over the weekend without bail following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After...
Dani Alves rape case: Second witness comes forward accusing ex-Barcelona star of making advances and groping her
Alleged sexual assault and rape changed the trajectory of the Brazilian footballer Dani Alves as he was taken to jail, further information is coming out and putting the former Barcelona player in a spot of terrible discomfort. Dani Alves was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him by...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez take their children to enjoy Saudi Arabia’s tourist wonders
Cristiano Ronaldo is ensuring to spend quality time before getting too busy with his new team, the Saudi Arabian football club Al-Nassr FC. The soccer player and his family are already in their new home base enjoying all the great activities the nation offers for entertainment. The Portuguese...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Chelsea ‘launch new Enzo Fernandez transfer bid worth £88m plus players’ but joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona
CHELSEA are preparing to launch another huge transfer bid for Enzo Fernandez - with Real Madrid and Barcelona waiting in the wings. The Blues have stormed through the January transfer window and splashed out nearly £200million already this month to try and revive the team. Only Benfica have shown...
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Effigy of Black soccer star Vinícius Jr. hanged from bridge in Madrid
Spanish national police have opened an investigation "for a possible hate crime," after an effigy of Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior was hanged from a bridge in Madrid, the national police's press office for the Madrid region told CNN on Thursday.
Poland appoint former Portugal boss Fernando Santos as their new coach
Michniewicz left at the end of December after the FA decided not to renew his contract after he had guided the team to their first World Cup knockout stage appearance in 36 years.
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Juventus: How and why the Italian giants are in another scandal threatening their future
Italian football has never known neutral ground. It hovers between the extremes, maybe nowhere more so than Juventus. Not even the most catastrophizing among us would have imagined we would be back here, deciphering why and how they have found themselves embroiled, yet again, in another scandal that could threaten their sporting future.
Lionel Messi Shares Holiday Photos From Family Ski Trip To The Alps
Lionel Messi has shared some holiday photos with his fans after taking a trip to the Alps with his family. Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children all feature in the collection of snaps that the Paris Saint-Germain forward uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows...
Juan Román Riquelme Reveals Emotions After Seeing Messi Lift 2022 World Cup
It’s been over a month since Argentina lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As a result, those who didn’t partake in the victory are beginning to share stories about how seeing Lionel Messi win the trophy made the country feel. Juan Román Riquelme shared his joy at the...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Predicted XIs Barcelona-Real Sociedad: Xavi Henrnadez to revert to previous strategy
Barcelona will face Real Sociedad on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST, with the two most in-form teams in La Liga pitted against each other in a winner-takes-all Copa del Rey quarter-final. The Blaugrana, at Camp Nou, can call on a full squad for the match. Xavi Hernandez revealed that Ronald...
Former Barcelona player defends Vinicius Junior amid racial undertones
Vinicius Junior ha come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with various elements criticising his attitude and his constant desire to get involved with the opposition once the play is over. One of his most famous battles is with Pablo Maffeo, the Real Mallorca defender who has put in some...
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al Nassr goal after his new team were beaten by Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday. Ronaldo had made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq four days earlier. That result saw Al Nassr go top...
