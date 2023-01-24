Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Conference Championship Betting Preview
Warren and House kick things off by looking at the line movement for Bengals-Chiefs and sharing what caused it (2:00). Then, they explain why this week is a teaser’s paradise (8:00), before handicapping the AFC game while trying to predict how effective Patrick Mahomes will be with his ankle injury (11:00). Next, they move on to the NFC and explain what the 49ers will need to do to keep the Eagles pass rush away from Brock Purdy (30:00). Finally, they close the show by choosing this week’s Betting Buddy (56:00).
Chiefs and Eagles triumph to set up Super Bowl showdown
The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl after the two top seeds won their Conference Championships in contrasting style on Sunday. The Eagles sealed the franchise's fourth Super Bowl appearance -- and second in five years -- with an emphatic victory in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins Super Bowl 57?
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL playoffs...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Chiefs, Eagles make it to Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs advanced to Super Bowl LVII with wins in their respective conference title games Sunday. The Eagles will act as home team in the Feb. 12 Super Bowl, held in Glendale Arizona. It will be the first NFL championship game with two Black starting quarterbacks, Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts. Brothers Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end, and Jason Kelce, Eagles center, will also be facing each other. Rihanna will play the halftime show. Philadelphia crushed the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC championship 31-7, thanks partly to the Eagles' aggressive defense and...
Grizzlies hold moment of silence Sunday for Tyre Nichols
The Grizzlies held a moment of silence on Sunday for Tyre Nichols, who was killed earlier this month after a police traffic stop.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Classy Message For Joseph Ossai
Joseph Ossai's late hit on Patrick Mahomes cost the Bengals a chance at reaching the Super Bowl. Ossai's penalty, committed with under 10 seconds left, pushed Kansas City into field goal range. Harrison Butker made him pay with a 45-yarder with three seconds left to pull the Chiefs ahead ...
Tom Brady savors sweet moment with daughter Vivian as NFL decision looms
It was a “Happy Sunday” for Tom Brady, who enjoyed some quality time with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Buccaneers quarterback, 45, posted a sweet snap of Vivian — whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — as she stood on an outdoor swing. He also shared a scenic shot of the landscape, which he captioned: “Happy Sunday.” Brady’s post comes days after the seven-time Super Bowl champ took part in a family pizza night with pal David Beckham in Miami. In one photo from the outing, Brady and Vivian can be seen posing beside Beckham, 47,...
The Ringer
A Championship Weekend Mega-Preview, Plus a Boston Sports Check-in | With Peter Schrager, Benjamin Solak, and Bill’s Dad
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss Bengals-Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes’s injury, the Bengals’ postseason attitude adjustment, 49ers-Eagles, Aaron Rodgers rumors, and more (1:32). Then, Bill talks with Benjamin Solak about the key personnel matchups in each conference title game, why these games are so difficult to bet, player props, and more (52:38) before Bill gives out the Million-Dollar Picks (1:16:55). Finally, Bill and his dad discuss the Boston Herald article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunction during the 2022-23 season, the bleak outlook for the Red Sox, the surging Bruins, the Celtics’ title hopes, and more (1:20:14).
Dave Gasper on Brewers off-season remaining questions
Dave Gasper of ReviewingTheBrew.com joins Steve “Sparky” Fifer to discuss the remaining questions of the Milwaukee Brewers off-season. When will Craig Counsell be extended? Extensions for Burnes, Woodruff, or Adames? What about that Brewers bullpen?
Empire State Building audibles allegiance from Eagles to Chiefs
It isn’t as bad as celebrating a team from Philadelphia in New York. However, if you are one of the faithful Jets fans in the Metropolitan Area you had to be wondering what on earth the lighting folks at the Empire State Building were thinking. After causing an uproar...
The Ringer
Brock Purdy’s Injury Was the One Problem Kyle Shanahan Couldn’t Solve
When San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was asked this week about how the 49ers would block outside linebacker Haason Reddick and the Philadelphia Eagles’ elite pass rush in the NFC championship game, Williams’s answer was simple:. “It’s not about how we block them,” Williams told...
Comments / 0