In March 2022, an Indian wedding went horribly wrong when the bride discovered her intended groom was bald and refused to marry him. In India, it is usual for families to set up marriages for their children, but even when everyone involved has planned and prepared for it for years, problems might arise. Several things may go wrong with a wedding, like a bride or a groom running off with another person, a tragic event, or simply not knowing enough about the person you are marrying.

20 DAYS AGO