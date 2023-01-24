ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

KOMU

Missouri K-9 officer nabs five grams of pure fentanyl in drug bust

OAK GROVE, Missouri (KMBC) -- An Oak Grove K-9 officer and his handler discovered what’s believed to be roughly 5 grams of pure fentanyl. Officer Andy Anderson and his dog Merlin, a nearly 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, made the bust last Wednesday at an Oak Grove business. The seizure was...
OAK GROVE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kicdam.com

Drug Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has filed drug charges against a 40 year old Spencer man following a traffic stop Thursday. Deputies say Joseph Hartzell was stopped in Highway 71 in the Rossie and Greenville area for a traffic violation and was also allegedly found to be driving with a revoked license. Further investigation reportedly revealed a pipe with marijuana inside.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kqradio.com

Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,

Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
FORT DODGE, IA

