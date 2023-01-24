Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Amity Resident that was Wanted on Outstanding Warrant Arrested and Facing Multiple Charges
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An Amity resident that was wanted on an outstanding warrant was arrested Wednesday in Gentry County and is facing multiple charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 9:38 P.M. they arrested 39-year-old Hannah L. Summers. Summers was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant...
KOMU
Missouri K-9 officer nabs five grams of pure fentanyl in drug bust
OAK GROVE, Missouri (KMBC) -- An Oak Grove K-9 officer and his handler discovered what’s believed to be roughly 5 grams of pure fentanyl. Officer Andy Anderson and his dog Merlin, a nearly 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, made the bust last Wednesday at an Oak Grove business. The seizure was...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
KMBC.com
Kansas City drug-trafficking conspiracy now includes 27 defendants, 112 counts of drug trafficking and illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A total of 27 people have been indicted as part of a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Kansas City metro area. Anthony D. Harris, 40, and Latrell O. Dean, 19, both of Grandview, Mo., and Seville S. Gardner, 37, were the three latest defendants charged in a 112-count indictment unsealed on Jan. 26.
kttn.com
Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
kicdam.com
Drug Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has filed drug charges against a 40 year old Spencer man following a traffic stop Thursday. Deputies say Joseph Hartzell was stopped in Highway 71 in the Rossie and Greenville area for a traffic violation and was also allegedly found to be driving with a revoked license. Further investigation reportedly revealed a pipe with marijuana inside.
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
Stolen car location tracked; Suspect crashes out during pursuit
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:15 am, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Cass County E-911 were alerted to a stolen car being tracked by the Christian County Missouri Sheriff’s Office.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
kttn.com
Keytesville woman charged with second-degree murder enters plea of “Not Guilty”
A Keytesville woman charged with second-degree murder after an investigation into a shooting at Keytesville on January 20th entered a plea of not guilty on January 25th. 52-year-old Sherri Laws waived formal arraignment, and her case was continued to March 14th. She has also been charged with the felonies of...
Drug deal led to December deadly shooting in Independence, court records say
Chadd Williams is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 19-year-old James Smith in Independence, Missouri.
Grain Valley couple’s murder, dismemberment trial delayed again
The trial for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra, who are charged with killing a woman and burying her body, has been delayed for a third time.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Kansas City man charged after police find meth, gun on him during ATV crash
Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man after finding methamphetamine and guns on him when he crashed his ATV in Independence.
KMBC.com
Affidavit: Kansas City man connected to 3 fentanyl deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking, illegal firearms
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who authorities say has connections to three fentanyl overdose deaths faces charges in federal court. Tiger Dean Draggoo, 22, was charged late last week in a three-count criminal complaint filed under seal in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seizes over 10k fentanyl-laced pills
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that it seized over 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills over the weekend.
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,
Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
yourfortdodge.com
Inmate Claims Abuse of Power by Webster County Detective Under Investigation
The DCI has been investigating a Webster County Detective since October 2022 and although he has been put on administrative leave, no charges have been filed and additional information has not been disclosed. Webster County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Steck was put on administrative leave in November. When an officer...
KMBC.com
Clay County K-9 officer trained for marijuana detection makes a career change
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — When recent laws on the search for marijuana changed in Missouri, a K-9 deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s office made some changes as well. It's all about repurposing and shifting resources to help in other areas. The dog’s new assignment is a much...
