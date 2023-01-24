Read full article on original website
How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
WNCT
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a...
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in North Carolina?
(WGHP) — If you or anyone you know owns a pickup truck, you’ve probably ridden in the truck bed once or twice. Riding in the back of a pickup truck can be fun and sometimes feel necessary if someone is already sitting in the driver’s seat and passenger seat, but is it legal? Children younger […]
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
