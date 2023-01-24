ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of East North Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. Police responded to a shot spotter alert shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 Block of North Eutaw Street in Central Baltimore. In response to a report of a shooting, police were called to the location shortly before 8 pm. An injured 28-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim has been treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in a serious but stable condition. The victim told police that he was shot while waiting at the bus stop on North Eutah Street. The shooting The post Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WBAL Radio

Multiple people shot in separate Baltimore shootings, one self-inflicted

Baltimore City police are looking into five separate shootings that happened within 90 minutes of each other Tuesday night, one being an accidentally self-inflicted wound. People were shot on Lamont Avenue, Clifton Avenue, North Eutaw Street and along East North Avenue. At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
Magic 95.9

Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
GREENBELT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

