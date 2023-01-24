Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 18-year-old shot and killed on Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified that 18-year-old man who was shot in east Baltimore earlier this week. Police say Marquis Stuckey was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue just after 6:15 p.m. on January 24. Officers were initially called to that location because of...
Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Last night, a woman was shot in the 2000 block of East North Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. Police responded to a shot spotter alert shortly after 8:00 p.m., and found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her left leg. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Eastern District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post Woman, 31, shot in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop
BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 200 Block of North Eutaw Street in Central Baltimore. In response to a report of a shooting, police were called to the location shortly before 8 pm. An injured 28-year-old man was found at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim has been treated at a nearby hospital and is listed in a serious but stable condition. The victim told police that he was shot while waiting at the bus stop on North Eutah Street. The shooting The post Baltimore man shot while waiting at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Odenton, Md. man shot, killed at shopping center in Anne Arundel County, say police
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed on Wednesday night at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County, according to police. Police say that officers were called to the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road in Hanover at about 9 p.m. on January 25.
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC (VIDEO)
New video has been released as police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting from November, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a northeast Baltimore shooting that happened Nov. 29, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Saint Clair Crossing. When officers arrived to the scene, police...
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
foxbaltimore.com
New photos released in search for Edmondson Village Shopping Center mass shooting gunmen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police release new images in the search for the people accused of killing one teenager and injuring four others at Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. On January 4, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was killed in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue when two people...
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot in separate Baltimore shootings, one self-inflicted
Baltimore City police are looking into five separate shootings that happened within 90 minutes of each other Tuesday night, one being an accidentally self-inflicted wound. People were shot on Lamont Avenue, Clifton Avenue, North Eutaw Street and along East North Avenue. At 6:21 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block...
Baltimore healthcare employee accused of killing 75-year old patient
A healthcare employee has been charged in connection with the murder of a 75-year old patient in Northeast Baltimore.
Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Man hurt in Greenbelt shooting, police search for suspect
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
foxbaltimore.com
Man attempted to shoplift a Glen Burnie store, assaulted employee, say police
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A man attempted to shoplift from a store in Glen Burnie, then assaulted an employee before fleeing on foot on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said the shoplifting and assault happened around 5 p.m. at Roses, located at 7387...
Man sentenced to life for two separate Baltimore City murders
Gerald Smith has been sentenced to life for the murders of Marvis Pollock and Brittaney Hayes-Smith in May of 2021.
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year’s morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D’Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that The post Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Man dies after shooting at Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover
HANOVER, Md. — A man shot Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover has died. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 9 p.m. to the shopping center in the 2600 block of Annapolis Road. Police told 11 News that...
