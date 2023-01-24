ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gap store in Columbiana Centre mall is closing

By Chris Trainor
The State
A well-known national clothier is closing its shop in a Columbia mall.

The Gap, which has long been known for its trendy styles and once had a broad nationwide reach, is closing its store in the Columbiana Centre mall along Harbison Boulevard. An employee said Tuesday, Jan. 24, is the store’s last day in business.

The Gap has struggled in recent years to adjust to the changing landscape of retail, an ordeal that has been made even more unpredictable in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gap Inc. announced in October 2020 that it was going to be closing 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023, with the company saying it had a “goal of having a smaller and healthier fleet of stores.” Many of those stores already have closed, including a Gap outlet store in Gaffney and the Gap on King Street in Charleston.

The Post and Courier first reported the impending Gap closure at Columbiana. That outlet noted most of the inventory at the location was nearly gone as of Tuesday afternoon, and there were deep sales on what was remaining.

Remaining open Gap locations in South Carolina, per the company’s website , include shops in Bluffton, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.

The State

