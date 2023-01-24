Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Fatal Council Bluffs fire under investigation
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a deadly fire occurring Wednesday evening. Council Bluffs fire officials say firefighters were sent to a structure fire at 114 Blackhawk Street shortly before 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the house, and were informed that someone could be trapped inside. Firefighters quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment, and found a male subject dead inside. A dog was also found dead.
(Council Bluffs) A man was found deceased in a Council Bluffs structure fire. The Council Bluffs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 114 Blackhawk Street at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday. During the response, crews were given information that there was possibly a person trapped inside the home. Fire crews arrived finding smoke and fire coming from the house. Fire crews quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man killed in single-vehicle accident in Page County
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was killed in a single vehicle accident east of Shenandoah Monday. The Page County Sherriff's Office says the PAGECOMM dispatch center was notified around 3:55 p.m. Monday of a vehicle found in the west ditch of E Avenue in the 2000 block, and a male, later identified as 25-year-old Levi Gary Glines-Racine, lying in the ditch near the vehicle.
kmaland.com
(Shenandoah) -- Page County authorities are investigating a fatal accident late Monday afternoon. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were sent to the scene to the accident at around 4 p.m. Fire officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Police and Page County Emergency Management also responded to the accident.
kmaland.com
Griswold woman booked on Benton County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Griswold woman was arrested on a warrant in Montgomery County Tuesday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Jessica Craddock was arrested around 6 p.m. on an active Benton County warrant for operation of a vehicle without owner's consent. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 71.
Red Oak Police Charge Woman For Resisting Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 33-year-old Madison Marie Bowling of Red Oak for Interference with Official Acts for attempting to flee on foot. Officers transported Bowling to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $300 cash bond.
Ringgold County Man arrested on Red Oak Police Department Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Ringgold County man on a Red Oak Police Department Warrant on drug possession charges. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday evening near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak. During the stop, it was found that 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg of Mount...
Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant
(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
KETV.com
One person dead, one injured after fatal crash Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died and another was injured after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The crash occurred at 3:23 p.m. near 38th and Cuming streets. Police said a westbound Infiniti sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed when it fatally struck...
WOWT
La Vista police chief responds to family’s request to declare Ryan Larsen dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the news that the family of Ryan Larsen has submitted a petition to presume the boy dead, the La Vista police chief says there are inaccuracies in the filing. Chief Bob Lausten sat down with 6 News Wednesday to provide an update on the case...
kmaland.com
Residents continue push for Page County to adopt pipeline ordinance
(Clarinda) -- Calls for carbon pipeline regulations continue in Page County. During its regular meeting this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from a pair of residents who are continuing to urge the board to get the process started on establishing an ordinance that could regulate projects such as Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. The nearly 700 miles project would cut through portions of Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, and Fremont counties. Marty Maher is a landowner near Imogene and has been a strong opponent to the proposed pipeline and says the county should look to a similar ordinance established in Shelby County, which was crafted with the assistance of Ahlers and Cooney. However, Maher attempted to clear the air on the intentions of a pipeline ordinance -- which he says is not to prevent the project from happening.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 29-year-old Luke Sneed, of Pacific Junction, on Monday for OWI 1st Offense. Sneed posted the $1,000 cash or surety bond. Glenwood Police also arrested 30-year-old Hannah Sneed, of Glenwood, on Tuesday for Public Intoxication. Bond was set at $300 cash or surety.
kmaland.com
Montgomery County board examines weather-related courthouse closings
(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County officials are addressing questions regarding closing the county courthouse due to bad weather. Discussion regarding possible changes to the county's handbook concerning inclement weather took place at Tuesday morning's county board of supervisors meeting. While saying the handbook's current policy states the courthouse will not close, Supervisors Chair Mike Olson it's up to each department head to handle their own office. Olson, however, says events like the December, 2021 derecho necessitate closing county facilities.
kmaland.com
Shen water main break reported
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. UPDATE -- Water has been restored, but the impacted areas are under a boil order until Friday morning. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just...
Weekend closure of West Broadway for Bridge Demolition
(Council Bluffs) The Iowa Department of Transportation says east and westbound West Broadway will be closed Saturday morning through early Monday morning, January 28-30, at Interstate 29 for bridge demolition work. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. on Saturday and will remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, weather...
WOWT
‘This is where you die’: Omaha man arrested after shooting victim terrorized over stolen car
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A series of events stemming from a stolen car left an Omaha man terrorized and shot last fall has resulted in the charges against another man the victim described as a “gangster disciple.”. Nathaniel Campbell, 30, was booked into the Douglas County jail on Tuesday...
kmaland.com
Red Oak board backs school bus lease agreement
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are ensuring the district's bus fleet is secured for the upcoming school years. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the leasing of three 77-passenger diesel buses through Bluebird for the 2023-24 to 2025-26 school years for just over $76,400 a year or over $229,000 total. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the move comes in anticipation of any supply chain issues and the current lease agreement expiring in September. However, he adds there are also a couple of reasons they would prefer leasing the vehicles versus purchasing them.
Creston Police arrested a Nebraska Man on a warrant for 1st-degree murder
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 49-year-old Percy James Mathews Jr. from Nebraska on Monday at the Greater Regional Medical Center on a Douglas County Warrant for 1st– degree Murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Officers’ transported Mathews to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond while he awaited extradition to Nebraska.
