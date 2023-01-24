Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
rrobserver.com
City seeks applicants for infrastructure board
Rio Rancho residents concerned with road conditions now have the opportunity to serve on the Public Infrastructure Advisory Board. The city is working to fill seats that are currently or will soon be vacant as terms expire. Seats are available in council districts 1, 2, 3 and 6. The board provides input to the Rio Rancho Governing Body on road, drainage and water/wastewater utilities in relation to annual budgets and capital improvements, proposed rate and charge adjustments, and financing proposals.
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
rrobserver.com
RRPS is seeking teacher residents
Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
Rio Grande Sun
Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery
The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
thespartan.org
DHS Students Wins Aerospace Scholarship
The Future STEM Leaders Scholarship is a scholarship that is given to 5 students from Huntsville, Alabama, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Hill, Utah, Arlington/Alexandria Virginia, Chantilly, Virginia and Albuquerque, New Mexico. This year, the fund decided to award its $5000 to Doherty High School senior Pyper Alrich. The Aerospace STEM Endowment...
First female Navajo Council Speaker elected
NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation government is making history once again. The tribe’s legislative branch has elected Crystalyne Curley as its new council speaker, making her the first woman to serve in that position. It comes after Buu Nygren became the nation’s youngest president and Richelle Montoya the first female vice president.
ksfr.org
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Addresses State Chamber Of Commerce
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says state businesses are the key to bringing more job opportunities, lower crime and better educational outcomes to New Mexico. The Governor addressed the State Chamber of Commerce Tuesday at its annual Business Day in Santa Fe. Lujan Grisham says while there are still many challenges...
rrobserver.com
As utilities get expensive, residents find ways to save money
At the start of the year people started receiving their monthly expenses like usual but discovered the prices were anything but normal. According to a notice sent by New Mexico Gas Company last year, the company experienced a 36% hike in the cost of gas purchased on behalf of customers since September 2021.
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
New Mexico chief justice urges caution with bail law reform
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top judicial official urged state legislators Tuesday to be cautious and remember the principle of innocence until proven guilty as they consider toughening the state’s bail laws in response to violent crime. Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon delivered...
KRQE News 13
Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds
Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds
Belen mayor racking up thousands in campaign sign fines
BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a year after the mayoral election in Belen, there are complaints that someone is breaking the law by refusing to take down his campaign signs. That someone is the mayor. Robert Noblin for City of Belen Mayor – those are the campaign signs seen at the mayor’s home. They could […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
KRQE News 13
Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.
rrobserver.com
Lacrosse league holds free youth clinic February 4
The New Mexico Lacrosse Association is holding a free lacrosse clinic for young athletes in the area. The clinic takes place Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2:30-4:30 at Sandia Prep, 532 Osuna Road NE in Albuquerque, and is open to boys and girls of all skill levels, ages 5-18. NMLA will provide equipment, but participants are welcome to bring their sticks if they have them.
5 things to know about 2023 tax filing season
The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season.
What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
KRQE News 13
Calls from jail: Accused shooter wants former political candidate Solomon Peña to pay for lawyer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Jose Trujillo on January 3, the agency had no idea they were starting to unravel the case that would become a national headline. Trujillo would lead them to the man behind the shootings at the homes of four democratic politicians.
ksfr.org
Santa Fe County Breaks Ground On Northeast/Southeast Connectors
After 20 years of planning and implementation, ground was broken on Monday for the Northeast/Southeast Connector Roads in Santa Fe County. County officials braved the high winds and cold temperatures to celebrate work beginning on the long awaited roadways around Santa Fe Community College. The three-point-eight miles of new road...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Orlando Padilla on the first flight
“It was a great flight between Las Cruces and Albuquerque on Monday, Jan. 16,” Las Cruces businessman and entrepreneur Orlando Padilla said. Padilla was on board the first flight from Las Cruces to Albuquerque, as Las Cruces began intrastate air service for the first time since 2005. The City of Las Cruces has a two-year contract for Las Cruces-Albuquerque air service with California-based Advanced Airlines.
