Rio Rancho residents concerned with road conditions now have the opportunity to serve on the Public Infrastructure Advisory Board. The city is working to fill seats that are currently or will soon be vacant as terms expire. Seats are available in council districts 1, 2, 3 and 6. The board provides input to the Rio Rancho Governing Body on road, drainage and water/wastewater utilities in relation to annual budgets and capital improvements, proposed rate and charge adjustments, and financing proposals.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO