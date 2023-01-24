Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
wdet.org
Detroiters have overcome too much to be reduced to a trend
Oftentimes, we’ll see people wearing the “Detroit hustles harder” t-shirt when they travel, but then claiming their suburb when they’re back in the metro area. There’s a lot of different ways we talk about what it means to be a Detroiter, who gets to be a Detroiter and who decides that in the first place. And ultimately, why do we care so much?
wdet.org
Dearborn, Dearborn Heights Model UN Club students head to Harvard for conference
Students from Dearborn and Dearborn Heights head to Boston this week for the Harvard Model United Nations conference, a four-day competition where high schoolers take on the role of being world leaders attempting to promote peace. Advisor Bilal Hammoud says the team will have to take a creative approach since...
YAHOO!
Youths at Wayne County juvenile jail left mostly to educate themselves without teachers
Youths housed in Wayne County’s juvenile jail have largely been left to educate themselves for the past seven weeks because the charter school responsible for their education can’t send in teachers, the Free Press has learned. The county relocated juveniles to a former adult jail in Hamtramck in...
Forgotten Harvest in desperate need of volunteers
(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer is one of many volunteers at Forgotten Harvest. "I enjoy helping people," she said. Jennifer said she absolutely love it. She said she and her several of her coworkers volunteer once a week at Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park. Jennifer said she too was once in need. "When I was growing up I was on the poorer side, yes… I think that everybody if they're particularly blessed, should contribute," she said. Chris Ivey, with Forgotten Harvest, said the non-profit needs more volunteers like Jennifer and the many others that donate their time."So our operations can't stop, so we need the volunteers to help us keep going," said Ivey. "On an average year we have about 15,000 volunteers and they come in and help us do this, without our volunteer workforce we couldn't do this at all."If you would like to donate your time to the Forgotten Harvest Click here.
wdet.org
Yale researchers record urban wildlife in Detroit parks
Dr. Nyeema C. Harris has been leading an ongoing research project for the past five years. Cameras are currently in about 25 Detroit parks. Dr. Nyeema C. Harris holds up a black and white image on her phone of a cat in the woods with a rabbit hanging out of its mouth.
Police dog busted for stealing lunch
The officer discovered his entire lunch had vanished, and noticed the dog, named Ice, “leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops.”
Detroit News
Marrocco sentencing to cap long-running corruption crackdown in Macomb
Detroit — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco, the biggest target of a long-running federal crackdown of public corruption in Macomb County, will be sentenced today for trying to extort a contractor. Prosecutors want U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland to sentence Marrocco to 16 months in prison,...
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
fox2detroit.com
'Dumped like trash': Body found on freeway ramp, identified as military vet by grieving family
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body found on a Southfield freeway ramp earlier this week has been identified - and left a local family grieving. The victim has been identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a former Marine, and was now back home in Detroit working as a chef. "I had...
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
wdet.org
Who gets to call themself a ‘Detroiter’?
Last year, homeownership in Detroit surpassed renting for the first time in a decade. It follows a trend that now, it feels like calling yourself a Detroiter is more popular than it’s ever been in recent memory. But for many in Detroit, the past several decades were very hard....
wdet.org
Dearborn’s health department wants to make access to services easier
The department is working to bring city services to residents, including hosting flu and COVID vaccine clinics. Dearborn’s public health department is focusing on environmental and behavioral health and data analytics. According to Director Ali Abazeed, Dearborn is impacted by the close proximity of factories in the south, as...
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
fox2detroit.com
'I was going to die': Heroic stranger saves choking woman at Warren restaurant
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jenn Gottschling doesn't get a lot of days out but on Monday she wanted to split some Saganaki cheese with her friend at the Leo's Coney Island in Warren. But then Jenn stood up in distress and other customers came over. "No one knew what...
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
onedetroitpbs.org
The history of HOT 107.5 WGPR, Michigan’s first Black-owned FM radio station
When hip hop aficionados want to listen to their favorite music in Southeast Michigan, where do they turn? They can turn the radio dial to HOT 107.5 WGPR FM, Detroit’s only all-hip-hop radio station. But the radio station wasn’t always playing the latest hip hop hits. In celebration...
Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
legalnews.com
Criminal enterprise arrest results in plea, seizure of $100,000 in shoes, jewelry, cash
An Oakland County man has pled guilty to Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, a 20-year felony, for porting cell phone account information without permission in order to empty the victims’ bank accounts or take out loans in the victims’ names. Johnny Richardson entered his plea on Friday, January 20,...
