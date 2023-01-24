(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer is one of many volunteers at Forgotten Harvest. "I enjoy helping people," she said. Jennifer said she absolutely love it. She said she and her several of her coworkers volunteer once a week at Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park. Jennifer said she too was once in need. "When I was growing up I was on the poorer side, yes… I think that everybody if they're particularly blessed, should contribute," she said. Chris Ivey, with Forgotten Harvest, said the non-profit needs more volunteers like Jennifer and the many others that donate their time."So our operations can't stop, so we need the volunteers to help us keep going," said Ivey. "On an average year we have about 15,000 volunteers and they come in and help us do this, without our volunteer workforce we couldn't do this at all."If you would like to donate your time to the Forgotten Harvest Click here.

OAK PARK, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO