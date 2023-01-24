ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroiters have overcome too much to be reduced to a trend

Oftentimes, we’ll see people wearing the “Detroit hustles harder” t-shirt when they travel, but then claiming their suburb when they’re back in the metro area. There’s a lot of different ways we talk about what it means to be a Detroiter, who gets to be a Detroiter and who decides that in the first place. And ultimately, why do we care so much?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Forgotten Harvest in desperate need of volunteers

(CBS DETROIT) - Jennifer is one of many volunteers at Forgotten Harvest. "I enjoy helping people," she said. Jennifer said she absolutely love it. She said she and her several of her coworkers volunteer once a week at Forgotten Harvest in Oak Park. Jennifer said she too was once in need. "When I was growing up I was on the poorer side, yes… I think that everybody if they're particularly blessed, should contribute," she said. Chris Ivey, with Forgotten Harvest, said the non-profit needs more volunteers like Jennifer and the many others that donate their time."So our operations can't stop, so we need the volunteers to help us keep going," said Ivey. "On an average year we have about 15,000 volunteers and they come in and help us do this, without our volunteer workforce we couldn't do this at all."If you would like to donate your time to the Forgotten Harvest Click here.
OAK PARK, MI
wdet.org

Yale researchers record urban wildlife in Detroit parks

Dr. Nyeema C. Harris has been leading an ongoing research project for the past five years. Cameras are currently in about 25 Detroit parks. Dr. Nyeema C. Harris holds up a black and white image on her phone of a cat in the woods with a rabbit hanging out of its mouth.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Marrocco sentencing to cap long-running corruption crackdown in Macomb

Detroit — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco, the biggest target of a long-running federal crackdown of public corruption in Macomb County, will be sentenced today for trying to extort a contractor. Prosecutors want U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland to sentence Marrocco to 16 months in prison,...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Public Library falls victim of $685,000 scam

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Public Library was targeted in a wire fraud scam that ended up costing the library hundreds of thousands of dollars.The scam was recently brought to light but was initially revealed during a yearly audit of the library's finances in 2021. The scammers stole $685,221.64. Of the amount recovered for the library was $277,795.09. The total amount lost was $407,426.55.According to Detroit's Office of the Chief Financial Officer, someone hacked a library employee's email and convinced the city to transfer money to an unknown account. Where? That hasn't been disclosed. "Employees are in the cross hairs...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Who gets to call themself a ‘Detroiter’?

Last year, homeownership in Detroit surpassed renting for the first time in a decade. It follows a trend that now, it feels like calling yourself a Detroiter is more popular than it’s ever been in recent memory. But for many in Detroit, the past several decades were very hard....
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Dearborn’s health department wants to make access to services easier

The department is working to bring city services to residents, including hosting flu and COVID vaccine clinics. Dearborn’s public health department is focusing on environmental and behavioral health and data analytics. According to Director Ali Abazeed, Dearborn is impacted by the close proximity of factories in the south, as...
DEARBORN, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Man jailed after sabotaging Michigan hunting tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A former Northern Michigan University student is serving 60 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to sabotaging a hunter’s tree stand in 2020. Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, Michigan pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment under a plea agreement in Marquette County Circuit Court. […]
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

