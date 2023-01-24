Read full article on original website
Red Sox in talks with two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Red Sox are discussing a deal with free-agent catcher Roberto Perez, reports Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com (Twitter link). Boston already added Jorge Alfaro on a minor league deal this winter and also picked up Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins in October (later passing him through outright waivers as well), but the front office is still exploring other potential options behind the dish.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Mondesi signing exposes flaw in Red Sox' roster strategy
Adalberto Mondesi is the perfect Red Sox player -- talented, injured, tantalizing, cheap, undervalued, flawed. For every positive attribute, there's a negative. Have you seen his wheels? He's going to need them, since he's not exactly an on-base machine. That glove is legit at short, provided he can stay on the field. His athleticism is off the charts, but he's also recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
Who else could the Royals trade?
It’s been a quiet offseason for the Royals on the whole, but they’ve taken up a prominent position on the trade market in the past few days, shipping center fielder Michael A. Taylor to the division-rival Twins in exchange for relief prospects Evan Sisk and Steven Cruz, and flipping infielder Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox in exchange for reliever Josh Taylor the following day.
NBC Sports
A's trade Irvin to Orioles, receive prospect Hernaiz
The Athletics have opened up a spot in their 2023 starting rotation. The A's officially traded left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin and right-handed prospect Kyle Virbitsky to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for shortstop prospect Darell Hernaiz on Thursday. Hernaiz is listed as the Orioles' 16th-best prospect via MLB.com. A fifth-round...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox 'in talks' with free agent catcher Roberto Perez
The Boston Red Sox appear to be taking a catcher by committee approach entering the 2023 MLB season, and it's a questionable move to say the least. Christian Vazquez was the Red Sox' primary catcher for the last five-plus years before being traded to the Houston Astros last season. Instead of bringing back Vazquez this offseason as a free agent -- he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins -- the Red Sox instead have a catching trio that currently consists of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Jorge Alfaro.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign left-hander Matt Dermody to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed free agent left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Dermody, 32, was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2013 amateur...
Yardbarker
Rangers Sign Former Giants Reliever
The Texas Rangers have signed pitcher Reyes Moronta to a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic. The Rangers have not officially announced the signing. Moronta will reportedly be invited to Major League Spring Training next month. Moronta is familiar with new Rangers manager Bruce Bochy. He played for him in...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame
The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
Inside the Clubhouse: 6 winners and losers of MLB offseason
With the major signings and trades already done, it’s time to ask: Who are the MLB offseason’s biggest winners and losers?. Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins. Aaron Judge signed with the New York Yankees. Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies after being offered more money in San Diego.
Cubs Sign Luis Torrens To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have signed catcher Luis Torrens to a minor league deal, per Ángel Daniel Conde T of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League’s Navegantes del Magallanes. Torrens will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Torrens, 27 in May, has seen scattered playing time in the big...
Royals Review
Royals trades clear the path for the kids to play
The Royals made a pair of trades this week, sending outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins and infielder Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. In return for trading away two of the oldest position players left on the roster, the Royals received a lefty that throws hard but has trouble with walks, another lefty that throws hard but has trouble with walks, then they mixed it up with a righty that throws really hard but has trouble with walks, and I think they also got a free coupon to Subway.
Red Sox remain open to middle infield acquisitions
The Red Sox have finalized a pair of up-the-middle pickups this week, formally adding Adam Duvall on a one-year free agent deal to play center field and acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Royals Tuesday. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom met with reporters after announcing the trade with Kansas City...
Royals Review
Royals Review Radio: Royals Open Week with Flurry of Trades!
The Kansas City Royals are making moves, and the RRR crew is here for it! Jacob Milham, Jeremy Greco, and Greg Walker all sit down to discuss the benefits of trading Michael A. Taylor, Adalberto Mondesi’s legacy in Kansas City, and more! Plus, some classic Royals Review Reviews! Tune in to today’s episode for all things Royals.
Super Bowl LVII Date, Location & Time: When is the Super Bowl in 2023?
If you’re like the rest of us, you can feel those emotions bubbling over. There are the adrenaline rushes, the occasional feelings of impatience, and if we’re being honest, a touch of worry. The Philadelphia Eagles have an opportunity to qualify for the Super Bowl for the second time in five years on Sunday. A win gets that done. Two more wins will earn them the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
FanSided
