The Royals made a pair of trades this week, sending outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins and infielder Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox. In return for trading away two of the oldest position players left on the roster, the Royals received a lefty that throws hard but has trouble with walks, another lefty that throws hard but has trouble with walks, then they mixed it up with a righty that throws really hard but has trouble with walks, and I think they also got a free coupon to Subway.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO