HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
Commentary on Governor Kelly’s State of the State
In her State of the State address last night, Gov. Laura Kelly called on Kansas legislators to make Kansas “the best place in America to raise a family.” This refrain rang through her remarks, and as the leader of an organization that shares that goal, I was encouraged.
Topeka Zoo receives first tiger since habitat cleared in December
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has received its first tiger, Thomas from Kansas City, since it cleared out the habitat in early December. The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that Thomas - the first Sumatran Tiger of a new pair - has just arrived at the zoo from Kansas City. As part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo moved all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out. KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues
OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
City of Topeka holds annual count of homeless population
Student musicians from 26 high schools in Kansas join together to create two honor bands. The honor bands and the Washburn University Wind Ensemble perform at White Concert Hall on the campus of Washburn University.
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
NOTO leader reveals what’s in store for 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District wrapped up a busy 2022, with plans for an even better 2023. NOTO Executive Director Tom Underwood appeared Thursday on Eye on NE Kansas. He’s finishing up the district’s annual report. He said the district did not know what to expect in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, but learned their variety of outdoor spaces made people comfortable getting back out to events.
New bill could change laws on where you can drink alcohol in Kansas
A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may change laws on common consumption areas across the state.
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
Program hopes to match Topekans who look different, have other similarities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka organization has put out a call for applicants to join a diversity partnership program that matches residents who may look different but have many similarities. Topeka United announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it has invited community members to join its Mosaic Partner Paris...
Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Department Stores will open a new location in the Capital City as the weather warms up. Burlington Department Stores announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will open a new Topeka location in July 2023. The new 1800 SW Wanamaker St. location is officially set to open on July 7.
Salute Our Heroes: Topeka woman raises awareness for invisible disabilities
Topeka got a little taste of purple Monday. Kansas State University organized a series of events they said were different from past visits to the capital city.
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
Good Kid - Hope Academy Senior Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maritza Pulgarin-Arredondo is a senior at Hope Street Academy in Topeka. She’s become a stand-out scholar at this charter school.
Topeka Collegiate celebrates 40th anniversary with special guest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With its 40th anniversary, Topeka Collegiate Schools will highlight independent schooling opportunities with a special guest. Topeka Collegiate School announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will host renowned educator Wanda Holland Greene on March 30 and 31 at its inaugural signature event that centers on equity and justice.
Report finds Kansas City has 5th largest issue with homicides
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas City has the fifth largest issue with homicides in the nation in the last quarter of 2022. With homicide rates decreased by about 7% in 45 of the largest cities in the nation in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
