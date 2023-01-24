ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
ONAGA, KS
thefamilyconservancy.org

Commentary on Governor Kelly’s State of the State

In her State of the State address last night, Gov. Laura Kelly called on Kansas legislators to make Kansas “the best place in America to raise a family.” This refrain rang through her remarks, and as the leader of an organization that shares that goal, I was encouraged.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka Zoo receives first tiger since habitat cleared in December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has received its first tiger, Thomas from Kansas City, since it cleared out the habitat in early December. The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that Thomas - the first Sumatran Tiger of a new pair - has just arrived at the zoo from Kansas City. As part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo moved all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out. KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

NOTO leader reveals what’s in store for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District wrapped up a busy 2022, with plans for an even better 2023. NOTO Executive Director Tom Underwood appeared Thursday on Eye on NE Kansas. He’s finishing up the district’s annual report. He said the district did not know what to expect in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, but learned their variety of outdoor spaces made people comfortable getting back out to events.
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance

The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Program hopes to match Topekans who look different, have other similarities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Topeka organization has put out a call for applicants to join a diversity partnership program that matches residents who may look different but have many similarities. Topeka United announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it has invited community members to join its Mosaic Partner Paris...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Department Stores will open a new location in the Capital City as the weather warms up. Burlington Department Stores announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will open a new Topeka location in July 2023. The new 1800 SW Wanamaker St. location is officially set to open on July 7.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Collegiate celebrates 40th anniversary with special guest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With its 40th anniversary, Topeka Collegiate Schools will highlight independent schooling opportunities with a special guest. Topeka Collegiate School announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will host renowned educator Wanda Holland Greene on March 30 and 31 at its inaugural signature event that centers on equity and justice.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Report finds Kansas City has 5th largest issue with homicides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas City has the fifth largest issue with homicides in the nation in the last quarter of 2022. With homicide rates decreased by about 7% in 45 of the largest cities in the nation in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
KANSAS CITY, MO

