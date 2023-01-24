Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Mary Ann Whitacre, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Whitacre, age 92, daughter of Michael and Vera (Russo) Bufi, on the evening of 24 January 2023 quietly slipped away to be with her savior. In her own words: II Cor. 5:8 “to be absent from the body, to be present with the...
27 First News
James “Jim” Rodgers, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Rodgers, Jr., 75, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on January 17, 2023. Jim was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to parents James S. Rodgers and Margaret Retzloff Rodgers. Jim was a graduate of Richland High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After high school,...
27 First News
John E. Benton, Jr., Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Benton, Jr., age 95 of Hubbard, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. John was born September 2, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio a son of John E., Sr. and Alice Benton. He was a 1944 graduate of Hubbard...
27 First News
Robert F. Jones, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Robert F. Jones, 89, of Hermitage passed away late Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at his home. Mr. Jones was born August 8, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late Leon and Mary (McCullough) Jones, and graduated from Sharon High School in 1951. A...
27 First News
Robert K. Ellway, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert K. Ellway, 67, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his residence. He was born March 9, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Kenneth A. and Elaine M. (Kollar) Ellway. Bob was employed with the Mahoning County Board of Elections and had previously been...
27 First News
Alvin M. Griggs, Farrell, Pennsylvania
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Alvin M. Griggs, 80, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the ER of UPMC Shenango, Farrell, Pennsylvania. Born May 27, 1942, in Daytona Beach, Florida, Alvin was the son of Geraldine (Mitchell) Griggs and Lucius Washington Griggs, Sr. He graduated from...
27 First News
Janet Casey Kissack, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Casey Kissack, 57, passed away Monday evening, January 24, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Janet was born March 23, 1965, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James and Norma Bailey Wagner, and was a lifelong area resident. Janet...
27 First News
Ruth Pauline Chalker, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Pauline Chalker, 94, of Southington, Ohio passed away January 20, 2023 at home. She was born November 28, 1928 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of William H. Fiest and Jessie M. (Hites) Fiest. Ruth was a graduate of Mespotamia High School in 1946 and...
27 First News
James Breedlove, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Breedlove, 85 of Girard, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. James was born August 10, 1937 in Girard, Ohio the son of John Romie and Agnes (Allison) Breedlove. Jim joined the Army and served...
27 First News
Rochelle Frazer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Ms. Rochelle Frazer will be held Saturday January 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Ave in Yopungstown, Ohio. Peacefully, and surrounded by her family, Rochelle “Buttons” Frazer passed away on January 24, 2023 at the age of 63.
27 First News
Dennis A. McNeal, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal. Dennis served in the United States Army in...
27 First News
Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chassidy “Chunk” Broadstone of Warren passed unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a house fire on Thursday, January 19, 2023. She was 16 years old. Chassidy was born in Warren on March 23, 2006, the daughter of Rose Richards and Roger Broadstone. She was...
27 First News
Robert Emery Horvath, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Emery Horvath, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully and was called home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Robert was born February 2, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Emery...
27 First News
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
27 First News
Ronald Alan Sinchak, Macedonia, Ohio
MACEDONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Alan Sinchak, 65, of Macedonia, passed away on Saturday evening, January 21, 2023. Ron was born April 21, 1957 in Warren, the son of Andrew and Irene (Granchay) Sinchak and grew up in Cortland. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School. After graduation,...
27 First News
Constance C. “Connie” Shaw, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Constance C. “Connie” Shaw, 90 of Hermitage, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully with her children at her side Tuesday afternoon, January 24, 2023, in Garden Way Place. Mrs. Shaw was born August 4, 1932, in East Brady, Pennsylvania, a...
27 First News
LuAnn (Martig) Dohar, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Friday, January 20, 2023 when LuAnn (Martig) Dohar passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio surrounded by her loved ones. LuAnn was born in Salem, Ohio on December 30, 1954 to parents, Donald and Shirley (Mix) Martig.
27 First News
Alzonia Smith, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. Alzonia Smith will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Smith departed this life Friday, January 20, 2023. Arrangements are being handled by J.E....
27 First News
Irma Aletha Tate, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Aletha Tate, 85, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born August 28, 1937 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the daughter of L. Virginia Thompson. Growing up in Smithfield, Virginia, Irma strengthened her knowledge of everyday living and used...
Comments / 0