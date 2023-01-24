Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Major Outlet Hands UC Football Worst Power Five Coaching-Hire Grade Of 2022-23 Cycle
Scott Satterfield has been at the helm for nearly two months in Clifton.
linknky.com
Wednesday NKY HS hoops roundup: Holy Cross, Bishop Brossart win All A Girls State openers
The Holy Cross Indians and Bishop Brossart Mustangs girls basketball teams won their All “A” state first round games in different fashions at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. Holy Cross (18-5) jumped out to a 22-4 lead on the Leslie County Eagles (13-6) from the 14th Region and...
linknky.com
Craddock’s bounce beats Highlands at buzzer in OT
Alexis Craddock hadn’t scored all game. She missed a buzzer-beater in the JV game. But when the sophomore guard caught the ball on the wing with time winding down in overtime of Conner’s (13-6) varsity game with Highlands (15-7), she didn’t hesitate. Craddock took two dribbles, pulled...
linknky.com
CovCath escapes Cooper in overtime
Evan Ipsaro completed a three-point play early in overtime to spark Covington Catholic, and the Colonels hit their free throws down the stretch to survive at Cooper, 78-69. Cooper struck first in the extra period to take a 67-65 lead. On the Colonels’ ensuing possession, Ipsaro made a physical drive to the rim, absorbed contact and put up a shot as he was falling backwards to the floor. The ball dropped through the net as the whistle blew, and Ipsaro buried his free throw to give CovCath the lead for good.
Prep Sports Notebook: Campbell County boys basketball coach closing in on career milestone
Aric Russell’s bid for 400 career victories as a boys basketball coach was sidetracked Saturday when his Campbell County team lost a shootout with Boyd County, 110-107, in a double-overtime game at Nicholas County. It was the most points the Camels have scored in Russell’s 13 seasons as their...
linknky.com
Brossart drops opener in All “A” Classic
Bishop Brossart (12-8) was unable to overcome a dreadful start on Thursday in the first round of the All “A” state tournament in a 68-62 loss to Hazard (18-2). It was 18-1 before the Mustangs first field goal from Parker Mulberry came over six minutes into the game.
Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Athlete Places UC Among Top Schools, Bearcats Send Out Offer Flurry
The recruiting trail is piping hot as winter peaks.
linknky.com
Thomas More women remain No. 1, men drop to No. 22
The Thomas More University women’s basketball team is the No. 1 ranked team in NAIA women’s basketball for the sixth straight poll and eighth time in the last 10 polls. After surviving a 65-60 scare at Cumberland University (Tenn.), the Saints have rolled to a 76-42 win at University of Tennessee Southern, 79-51 win at home vs. Georgetown College, and an 83-64 win at No. 24 University of the Cumberlands.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Send Those Refunds: You need these Cincinnati Bengals shirts
The Bengals are eyeing their second-straight Super Bowl appearance. So you're going to want to check out BreakingT's latest Cincinnati Bengals shirts. In the snow, Joey B led the boys to a dominating win over the Buffalo Bills, punching their ticket to the AFC Championship game. Cincinnati is a slim 1.5-point favorite against Kansas City and Joe Burrow is undefeated against KC in his career.
Florence, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Florence. The St. Henry High School basketball team will have a game with Boone County High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00. The St. Henry High School basketball team will have a game with Boone County High School on January 26, 2023, 13:30:00.
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
Fox 19
Gay couple says NKY church program barred them from refereeing their child’s basketball game
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Boone County couple says their decision to enroll their children in after-school sports programs at a local church has resulted in unexpected blowback due to the couple’s sexual orientation. Jesika and Ayanna McKinney enrolled three of their six children in basketball and cheerleading programs...
Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change
This article is republished from LINK nky. When Northern Kentucky University announced former President Ashish Vaidya’s sudden departure in November, representatives said it wasn’t due to the large budget deficit found in the last half of 2022. That’s not the case, according to Faculty Senate President John Farrar. He said Vaidya’s departure relates to NKU’s […] The post Unraveling Northern Kentucky University’s almost $25 million deficit, sudden leadership change appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
linknky.com
Settlement reached in wrongful death case of teen who died during soccer practice
In June 2020, St. Henry high school soccer player Matthew Mangine Jr. collapsed on the field and later died. The family has now reached a settlement with his former high school, the Diocese of Covington, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, where the school’s athletic trainer is employed. Prior to the...
iheart.com
Cincinnati’s Mallio Makes Magic With ‘TMFG’
Cincinnati’s Mallio hits a cord with his latest project ‘TMFG.’ Full of good notes, lyrics, and bars this big guy is a talented artist. He is akin to a mixture of Rick Ross, Maxo Kream, and Jeezy but in his own unique way. The Ohio native is...
WKRC
Suburban Cincinnati school district to finish $127M building plan by fall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The yearslong, $127 million master plan to renovate and construct new buildings across Sycamore Community School District is at the halfway point, with the final three projects anticipated to wrap up by October. Sycamore schools have been working for years with local architectural firm SHP...
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
WLWT 5
86 years later: Cincinnati’s devastating 1937 flood
On the back of St. Rose Church in the East End, you can see just how monumental the Ohio River Flood of 1937 was. Painted on the wall are flood levels, with the pinnacle at 80 feet, where the river crested 86 years ago today. That level is more than...
Covington enters negotiations with architect team for new city hall building
Covington's city government hasn't been stationed in its own building for the last 50 years, instead renting spaces throughout Covington, but the city could be on a path to change that.
Comments / 0