KFOX 14
El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
Can You Legally Raise Chickens Inside El Paso City Limits?
Because of shortages and rising prices eggs are a hot commodity these days. I saw on the news that the cost of a carton of oval protein goodness has led to some El Pasoans turning to the thug life and smuggling eggs in from Juarez where a dozen costs half as much as they do here.
KVIA
Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
KFOX 14
Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
DA: Accused mass shooter’s trial to wait till 2025
The state trial against accused mass murderer Patrick Wood Crusius likely won’t get going until 2025, El Paso County District Attorney Bill Hicks said.
KFOX 14
Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
KVIA
CASA of El Paso hosting Human Trafficking Awareness event
EL PASO, Texas-- January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and CASA of El Paso will be hosting the "Red Sand Project." The event is an effort to bringing awareness to human trafficking by pouring sand into cracks of sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways. Officials state, it's to bring awareness...
KFOX 14
Temporary road closures for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen tribute, funeral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The tribute and funeral for El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen will impact the roadways Thursday and Friday. A tribute for Allen is scheduled for Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center in downtown El Paso. The...
City Council discusses charter amendments that may appear on future city ballots
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While the next general El Paso election is months away, El Paso City Council made decisions Tuesday about the future of the ballot. The City Council held a special meeting that would finalize the language seen on future ballots. Every two years, members of council are able to bring forward […]
YAHOO!
El Paso man charged with killing two held in jail
LAS CRUCES – An El Paso man charged with killing two people in Chaparral was held in jail on a judge's order this week. Patrick James Woods, 37, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, open container and failure to give immediate notice of a crash.
KVIA
El Paso’s UMC could soon serve more patients
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could soon see expanded health care services at University Medical Center. ABC 7 has learned UMC is in the process of buying a new building for administrative services. This will free up more space for services in their original building. UMC is considering...
El Paso CBP officers apprehend 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary […]
KFOX 14
Parents want memorial for daughter at Las Cruces Veterans park; advisory board says no
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A family in Las Cruces wanted to build a memorial at Veterans Park to honor their daughter who died there after being hit by a man in a truck that was backing out of a parking lot. The parents told KFOX14 they wanted their...
KVIA
Las Cruces cannabis manufacturer defies all odds in business, personal life
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces business owner has defied all odds by opening her cannabis manufacturing company with no outside funding from other large out-of-state companies, all while providing care for her husband, who is a disabled veteran. Corina Cuellar is a mother, caregiver, and sol proprietor...
smartcitiesdive.com
El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza
El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
easttexasradio.com
El Paso Massacre Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty
The Collin County man accused in the 2019 mass murder at an El Paso Walmart is ready to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges. The state is accusing Patrick Crusius of Allen of murdering 23 Hispanics in what prosecutors call a race-based hate crime. Lawyers for Crusius filed a motion for re-arraignment on the federal charges, which would pave the way for a guilty plea. However, federal prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty.
KVIA
El Paso nonprofit expands operation to protect human trafficking victims
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local group that offers shelter to human trafficking victims is expanding its operation to increase the current emergency shelter capacity for victims of trafficking and child exploitation in the region this January, which is human trafficking awareness month. The Paso del Norte Center of...
