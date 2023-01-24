ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso community prepares to honor Police Chief Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The memory and life of the longstanding police chief, Greg Allen, will be honored starting Thursday evening. Chief Allen was El Paso's longest serving chief as he guided the community for 15 years, including through the August 3rd Walmart Mass Shooting. Tribute on Thursday:
KVIA

Early morning law enforcement pursuits take place in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 witnessed several law enforcement pursuits in west El Paso early Thursday morning. The first possible pursuit ended just before 4:30 a.m. on I-10 west at Sunland Park. The incident could be seen on the TxDOT traffic cameras. Multiple law enforcement vehicles could be see along...
KFOX 14

Car leads DPS in pursuit in west El Paso near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — At least three people were detained Thursday morning in west El Paso. The scene was off of Schuster Avenue and Interstate 10, near the University of Texas at El Paso. Our news crew at the scene saw three Department of Public Safety units and...
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested for wire fraud, impersonation of federal employee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday, Jan. 23 on criminal charges related to alleged wire fraud and impersonating a federal employee. According to United States Attorney’s office, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez allegedly portrayed herself as a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS) employee and defrauded more than 20 victims […]
KFOX 14

Woman accused of impersonating federal employee, falsely process immigration applications

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso woman was arrested Monday in El Paso on criminal charges related to her alleged wire fraud and impersonation of a federal employee. According to court documents, 53-year-old Ana Maria Hernandez portrayed herself to be a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services employee and defrauded more than 20 victims by providing them with the false pretext that she would process their immigration applications for a substantial fee.
KVIA

CASA of El Paso hosting Human Trafficking Awareness event

EL PASO, Texas-- January is National Human Trafficking Awareness month and CASA of El Paso will be hosting the "Red Sand Project." The event is an effort to bringing awareness to human trafficking by pouring sand into cracks of sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways. Officials state, it's to bring awareness...
YAHOO!

El Paso man charged with killing two held in jail

LAS CRUCES – An El Paso man charged with killing two people in Chaparral was held in jail on a judge's order this week. Patrick James Woods, 37, was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest, open container and failure to give immediate notice of a crash.
KVIA

El Paso’s UMC could soon serve more patients

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoans could soon see expanded health care services at University Medical Center. ABC 7 has learned UMC is in the process of buying a new building for administrative services. This will free up more space for services in their original building. UMC is considering...
smartcitiesdive.com

El Paso to reconnect neighborhoods divided by highway with deck plaza

El Paso, Texas, is taking steps to advance a proposed deck plaza over Interstate 10 in the city’s downtown. The city has selected the design and engineering firm that will lead the planning and design, but the development could be paired with widening the highway. The Texas Department of...
easttexasradio.com

El Paso Massacre Suspect Expected To Plead Guilty

The Collin County man accused in the 2019 mass murder at an El Paso Walmart is ready to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges. The state is accusing Patrick Crusius of Allen of murdering 23 Hispanics in what prosecutors call a race-based hate crime. Lawyers for Crusius filed a motion for re-arraignment on the federal charges, which would pave the way for a guilty plea. However, federal prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty.
KVIA

El Paso nonprofit expands operation to protect human trafficking victims

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local group that offers shelter to human trafficking victims is expanding its operation to increase the current emergency shelter capacity for victims of trafficking and child exploitation in the region this January, which is human trafficking awareness month. The Paso del Norte Center of...
