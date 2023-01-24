Read full article on original website
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
Thursday,...
Oregon has failed to address its water security crisis, government report finds
Across Oregon, the future of water quality and quantity is in jeopardy, a state report said. The 70-page advisory report released Thursday is a call to action for Gov. Tina Kotek, the state Legislature and state agencies, according to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. She said they all need to agree about water conservation priorities, […] The post Oregon has failed to address its water security crisis, government report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
