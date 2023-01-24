ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OR

basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon has failed to address its water security crisis, government report finds

Across Oregon, the future of water quality and quantity is in jeopardy, a state report said.  The 70-page advisory report released Thursday is a call to action for Gov. Tina Kotek, the state Legislature and state agencies, according to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. She said they all need to agree about water conservation priorities, […] The post Oregon has failed to address its water security crisis, government report finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

